Dodge County real estate transfers

Jester Acuna Corral to Shawn Cash, 1105 N. C St., Fremont.

Gerald G. Kohl and Vickie L. Kohl to Schwanebeck Town Rentals LLC, 720 W. Seventh St., North Bend, $115,000.

Daniel R. Knosp and Helen K. Knosp to Helen K. Knosp and Daniel R. Knosp, 1410 E. 11th St., Fremont.

Helen K. Knosp and Daniel R. Knosp to Helen K. Knosp and Daniel R. Knosp, 1830 N. Platte Ave., Fremont.

Craig D. Hittner and Hollie Jean Hittner to Joshua P. Garrison and Susan M. Broussard, 1140 E. 10th St., Fremont, $195,000.

Tina M. Baker to Keith Bohaboj, 1829 N. Keene Ave., Fremont, $140,500.

Ryan Totten and Tonya Push to Dalton J.C. McKain and Hannah J. Sillau, 948 E. 12th St., Fremont, $199,000.

Eric P. Byrd and Tari Byrd to Kerri Chvatal and Jerad Chvatal, 1041 Boxelder St. and 1040 Hickory St., North Bend, $260,000.

Thomas L. Folsom to Thomas L. Folsom Trust Agreement dated April 30, 2005, 449 W. 10th St., Fremont.

Kendy Fuentes to Valerie J. Aragon and Lisa C. Swatzell, 1724 N. Union St., Fremont, $170,000.

Rick Smeal and Antionette Smeal to Brandon Wragge, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 18, Township 20 North, Range 6th P.M., Dodge County, $325,000.

Chris M. Demuth to Velyda S. Demuth, 1358 Meadowlark Circle, Fremont.

Brian K. and Sherry M. Wiese to J. Marlin Brabec, trustee of the J. Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust, and Marla E. Brabec, trustee of the Marla E. Brabec Revocable Trust, 3221 Copperhead Road, Fremont, $130,000.

L & T Enterprises LLC to Kevin R. Yount and Lori R. Yount, 226-230 W. Fifth St., Fremont, $250,000.

Justin M. Jelkin and Sara M. Jelkin to Cody Chapman and Mary Kate Chapman, 1636 E. Linden Ave., Fremont, $305,500.

Charlotte M. Branzovsky to Gerald D. Boyer and Lori M. Wiedrick, 4820 N. Ridge Road, Fremont, $380,000.

Jeffrey L. Paulson to Linda M. Paulson, 805 N. Grant St., Fremont, $52,590.

Tracy Brown and Jessica M. Brown, and Shindel Thomsen and Mark A. Thomsen to Maria Elia Diaz, 440 N. Bell St., Fremont, $85,000.

Daniel Boyd and Sandra Boyd to Keith D. and Laura L. Beavers, Lot 12, Summer Haven, Fremont, $150,000.

Thomas L. Folsom to Thomas L. Folsom, as trustee of the Thomas L. Folsom Trust Agreement dated April 30, 2005, 449 W. 10th St., Fremont.

Anita J. Evars, personal representative of the estate of David Uher, deceased, to Brian Pojar and Jason Pojar, the north half of the northeast quarter and the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,437,500.

Kenneth Louis Bartling, trustee of the Ruth Darlene Bartling Revocable Trust, to Robert D. Boettger, trustee of the Robert D. Boettger Revocable Trust, 3029 N. Laverna St., Fremont, $249,000.

Chris Dirkschneider and Elizabeth Dirkschneider to Greggory Morris and Betty Morris, 936 Edearl Lane, Fremont, $230,000.

Anita J. Evers, personal representative of the estate of David Uher, deceased, to Brian Pojar and Kim Pojar, 615 County Road 3, Dodge, $382,500.

Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Steve Wolf, 2118 Brandon Lane, Fremont, $239,000.

Lois Von Seggern a/k/a Lois F. Von Seggern to Lois F. Von Seggern Trust Agreement dated Sept. 5, 1995, 209 Eighth St., Scribner.

Jimmy Lee Eastberg and Barbara Jo Eastberg to Jimmy Lee Eastberg and Barbara Jo Eastberg, trustees, 1400 E. First St. and 2008 E. Fifth St., Fremont.

Paul C. Schroeder and Alice L. Schroeder to the Paul Schroeder and Alice Schroeder Living Trust, executed on Oct. 28, 2021, the north half of the southwest quarter of Section 16 in Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Laura Ann Brewer to Lane M. Nelson and Amy Nelson, 200 McGinns Lake, North Bend, $30,000.

Darlys A. Kopisch to Scott A. Kopisch, 1027 Skyline Drive, Fremont.

Daniel L. Dahl and Creeta L. Dahl Revocable Trust Agreement to Justin L. and Alexandria Niewohnr, a tract of land located in the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $40,000.

Deborah A., Thomas M. and Jody M. Mullally to Jeremy Schwanebeck, 821 Oak St., North Bend, $21,000.

Bonnie Vogltance, personal representative of the estate of Rudolph H. Grovijohn, to Thomas Grovijohn, the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 17, Township 19 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Bonnie Vogltance, personal representative of the estate of Mary M. Grovijohn, to Thomas Grovijohn, the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 17, Township 19 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Ted A. Windhusen and Rita Windhusen to Chris Dirkschneider and Elizabeth Dirkschneider a/k/a Elizabeth J. Dirkschneider, 1417 Nelson Lane, Fremont, $233,000.

Elias Reza and Esmeralda Hernandez to Reza Commercial LLC, 1755 N. Bell St., Fremont.

Marlene M. Hull to Aynaz Cyrus, 1414 Iowa St., Fremont, $245,000.

The Ritz Lake LLC to Billy Junior Hubbell III and Kristin Joana Hubbell, 3224 Bryan Shore Drive, Fremont, $195,000.

Bradley J. Benzel II to Bradley J. Benzel II and Jill Marie Olson, 2544 Nebraska Ave., Fremont.

Jeramiah T. Lippold and Stephanie F. Seely to Darlene Joyce Dunn, 1340 Monroe St., Fremont, $190,000.

Matthew M. Marsh and Ryan C. Marsh, co-personal representatives of the estate of Paul A. Marsh, deceased, to Jacqueline A. Roumph, 2449 E. 16th St., Fremont, $415,000.

Kyle Payne to Joseph F. Brachle and Stacy L. Womach, 221 S. Thomas St., Fremont, $197,000.

H Rentals of Fremont LLC to Hutton Properties LLC, 1407-1409 Ohio St., Fremont, $250,000.

Mercer Grain Inc. to Sabco LLC, 1507 E. 26th St., Fremont, $90,000.