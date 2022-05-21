Dodge County real estate transfers

Jennifer A. Novotny to Dodge County, 1150 E. County Road T, Fremont, $4,500.

Joshua Gideon and Teri Gideon to Yessica D. Galdamaz, 1324 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $175,000.

MKC Properties LLC to Day Homes LLC, 782 W. 11th St., Fremont, $280,000.

MKC Properties LLC to Day Homes LLC, 742 W. 11th St., Fremont, $300,000.

S. Nicholas Boggy and Judith L. Boggy to Rachel Marie Chvatal and Jacob Alan Chvatal, 1819 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, $240,000.

Julie R. Tvrdy, personal representative of the estate of Virginia J. Livingston, deceased, to Justin Pavlik, and Xaviere Klein, 1741 E. Third St., Fremont, $197,000.

Stephen J. Kracl and Roxanne R. Kracl to Stephen J. Kracl, 2821 S. County Road 26, Fremont.

Mary K. Sorensen, Marla S. Gubbels and Peggy L. Storm, successor trustees of the Kathryn Maas Revocable Trust dated April 5, 2011, to Brian A. Wieman and Stephanie M. Wieman, the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 29, Township 19 North Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Windmill Management LLC to Tom L. Sawyer and Marka L. Sawyer, 1761 Morningside Rd., Fremont, $245,000.

Charles W. Fooken and Josephine M. Fooken, trustees of the Charles W. Fooken Trust and the Josephine M. Fooken Trust, to Charles W. Fooken and Josephine F. Fooken, trustees of the restated Charles W. Fooken and Josephine M. Fooken Revocable Trust Agreement, 2130 Nye Drive, Fremont; 1801 N. H St., Fremont; and 1745 N. H St., Fremont.

Newtek Small Business Finance LLC to CCC Real Estate Holding Co. LLC, 740 Davenport Ave., Fremont.

Newtek Small Business Finance LLC to CCC Real Estate Holding Co. LLC, 2010 N. Bell St., Fremont.

Newtek Small Business Finance LLC to CCC Real Estate Holding Co. LLC, 1156 W. 23rd St., Fremont.

Timothy W. Anderson to Jimmie F. Fitch Jr. and Brenda J. Fitch, 4421 Prairie Rd., Fremont, $240,000.

BNE Holdings LLC to Secure Self Storage LLC, 631 Chestnut St., North Bend, $170,000.

Daniel W. Schroedter and Judy A. Schroedter to Joel L. Kotrous and Coralea J. Kotrous, Lot 5, Prairie Acres Fourth Addition, Fremont, $25,000.

Christopher W. Deering and Abbie K. Ray-Deering to Casey M. Kreikemeier and Erin E. Kreikemeier, part of the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 11, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $88,000.

Eugenia Kestler and Roy Kestler to Shelby M. Walters, 335 N. Crosby St., Fremont, $75,000.

Fremont Area Land Co. LLC to Gifford Construction LLC, 2730 Lauren Lane, Fremont.

William T. Kreikemeier, personal representative of the estate of Marvin B. Kreikemeier, deceased, to William T. Kreikemeier and Keith Kreikemeier, co-trustees of the Marvin B. Kreikemeier Revocable Trust, the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 5, Township 20 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

William T. Kreikemeier and Keith Kreikemeier, co-trustees of the Marvin B. Kreikemeier Revocable Trust, to William T. Kreikemeier and Keith Kreikemeier, the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 5, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Paul and Taylor Schelcht to Dean Alberts d/b/a D. & M. Alberts, 141 Railroad St., Scribner, $20,000.

Anthony J. Tacner to Anthony J. Tacner and Belinda M. Tacner, 373 Cathy Ave., Fremont.

Brannon Management LLC to Haider Alnomani, 1869 E. 23rd St., Fremont, $900,000.

South Broad Commercial Services LLC to South Broad Holdings LLC, 839 S. Broad St., Fremont.

Osvaldo A. Sanchez a/k/a Osvaldo Alfredo Sanchez Gonzalez and Araceli Elizabeth Aguilar Landaverde to Jose Larios Ramirez, 1014 W. Eighth St., Fremont, $50,000.

Travis J. Bird and Molly J. Bird to Robby D. Mumm and Toni S. Mumm, 3325 Big Island Rd., Fremont, $400,000.

St. Rose of Lima Church of Hooper to April Robertson, 405 E. Elk St., Hooper, $121,475.

Estate of Aldean Drieling to 47 Holdings LLC, 2236 E. 20th St., Fremont, $125,000.

