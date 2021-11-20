Dodge County real estate transfers

Estate of Karen Ann Moore, deceased, to Husker Floridian LLC, 2110 E. 16th St., Fremont, $190,000.

Poesen Properties LLC to Eugenio Duran Cornelio and Paula Ofelia Clemente Medel, 249/251 W. 12th St., Fremont, $165,000.

Dale E. Olson, trustee of the Dale E. Olson Revocable Trust, to Dale E. Olson, 210 E. Eighth St., Fremont; 2546 E. Second St., Fremont; and 2542 E. Second St., Fremont.

Lawrence M. Pollastrini and Janet A. Pollastrini, and Steffen Michael Mapes and Nancy M. Mapes, and Michael R. Miller to Bonnie Johnson, 735 Heatherwood St., Fremont, $243,500.

Fremont Area Land Co. LLC to Surfside Seven LLC, Lot 7, Block 2, Replat of Morningside Pointe Addition, Fremont, $59,000.

Alexander Cody Elston and Bethany Elston to James S. Czech and Michelle R. Czech, 947 N. K St., Fremont, $185,000.

Tyler S. Bruhn and Darla J. Bruhn, and Stacy L. Bruhn to Robert C. Weiss and Carolyn E. Weiss, co-trustees, 3020 Antler Circle, Fremont, $450,000.

Russell L. Hoetfelker and Gregg D. Hoetfelker, co-personal representatives of the estate of Connie Hoetfelker, deceased, to William Freeman, 1724 N. Garfield St., Fremont, $215,000.

Gary D. Pebley and Darlene K. Pebley to Pebley Inc., the east 208.25 feet of Lot 1, except the south 198 feet, Meierhenry Subdivision, Fremont.

Anne M. Cole to Katherine Cole, 1382 U.S. Highway 275, Nickerson.

Wayne C. Pfeiffer a/k/a Wayne Pfeiffer to Richard F. and Mary Ann Feilmeier, co-trustees of the Feilmeier Family Trust, a parcel of land being part of the south half of Section 18, Township 18 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $957,180.

DPA Sunridge LLC to Asheville Homes LLC, Lot 10, Block 3, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $43,900.

Lila F. Launer to Marlin J. Brabec, trustee of the J. Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust, and Marla E. Brabec, trustee of the Marla E. Brabec Revocable Trust, 1245 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $139,000.

Blackford Investments LLC to BJCE Properties LLC, 437-439 and 447-453 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $412,900.

David Michael Schiemann and Jennifer Schiemann to MC Kamp Investments LLC, 6278 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $349,000.

Patricia K. Neve, personal representative of the estate of Mickey Rhodes, deceased, to Candido Martinez-Negrete and Carmen G. Martinez, 1505 N. Garden City Road, Fremont, $140,000.

Katherine L. Rasmussen to Jeffrey L. Rasmussen, 1332 Missouri Ave., Fremont.

Borisow Construction LLC to James J. House and Lynette K. House, 1743 Victoria Lane, Fremont, $285,000.

Rawhide Land Partnership to Robert G. Walters and Anita F. Walters, Lot 3, Block 1, Country Club Estates Fifth Addition, Fremont, $42,000.

Benjamin Borgmann and Jodi Borgmann to Richard A. Blick and Shirley L. Blick, 1139 N. Pebble St., Fremont, $159,750.

Dove’s Cove LLC to 1599 S. Main St. LLC, 1599 S. Main St., Fremont, $900,000.

Leona K. Paden, sole trustee under the Leona K. Paden Living Trust dated Dec. 13, 2007, to 1599 S. Main St. LLC, 1599 S. Main St., Fremont.

Jordan Lee Limmer to Justin L. Limmer a/k/a Justin Limmer, 541 E. Ninth St., Fremont, $125,900.

Claudette J. Davis to Ileana Mesa Rodriguez, 360 N. Thomas St., Fremont, $160,000.

KCCSJ LLC to Chardian Enterprises, 2019 N. D St., Fremont, $121,000.

Gerald E. Indra and Karen K. Indra to Chase D. Wickard and Hannah L. Wickard, a tract of land being a part of Tax Lot 4 in the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 8, Township 19 North, Range 8 East together with a part of Tax Lot 2 in the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $142,500.

Louise F. Herzinger, personal representative of the Gloria F. Wegner Estate, to Steven G. Niewohner and Jennifer M. Niewohner, a tract of land located in the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 30, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $689,628.

Westergaard Ventures LLC to Zoila A. Alvarado-Mejia and Abel Isaac Ramirez Lopez, 405 Elkhorn St., Winslow; and 409 Washington St., Winslow, $25,000.

Snyder Mini Mart Inc. to Taylor Oil Company Inc., 306 W. Fourth St., Snyder, $459,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.