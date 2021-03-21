Dodge County real estate transfers

Dicky D. Steinbach a/k/a Dick Steinbach, co-trustee, and Anna M. Steinbach a/k/a Ann Steinbach, co-trustee, as trustees and co-trustees of the Dick and Ann Steinbach Revocable Trust executed Aug. 17, 2015, to Lundquist Properties LLC, Lot 29, Timberwood Lake, Ames, $305,000.
Lambert J. Kluthe to Lambert J. Kluthe, trustee of the Lambert J. Kluthe Trust Agreement of 1991 and Lambert J. Kluthe, successor trustee of the Marleen B. Kluthe Trust Agreement of 1991, 1032 E. 12th St., Fremont.
Lambert J. Kluthe, trustee of the Lambert J. Kluthe Trust Agreement of 1991 and Lambert J. Kluthe, successor trustee of the Marleen B. Kluthe Trust Agreement of 1991, to Rodney A. Longacre and Sherryl L. Longacre, 1032 E. 12th St., Fremont, $100,000.
Thomas P. Winter and Dorothy A. Winter to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 328 S. Downing St., Fremont, $280,000.
Meadow View Hills LLC to Karen F. Harnahan, 102 S. Ash St., Dodge, $172,000.
Thomas P. Winter and Dorothy A. Winter to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 2665-2669 Idaho St., Fremont, $165,000.
Kenneth W. Walters and Carla L. Walters to Jeremy Tosaya a/k/a Jeremy K. Tosaya and Ashley Tosaya, 3316 Barber St., Fremont, $273,500.
Thomas P. Winter and Dorothy A. Winter to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 816 E. 14th St., Fremont, $75,000.
Thomas P. Winter and Dorothy A. Winter to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 1411 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $75,000.
Thomas P. Winter and Dorothy A. Winter to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 1353 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $75,000.
Thomas P. Winter and Dorothy A. Winter to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 1345-1349 N. Keene Ave., Fremont, $150,000.
Thomas P. Winter and Dorothy A. Winter to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 2145 N. C St., Fremont, $80,000.
Thomas P. Winter and Dorothy A. Winter to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 1645 N. D St., Fremont, $75,000.
Thomas P. Winter and Dorothy A. Winter to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 305 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $115,000.
Thomas P. Winter and Dorothy A. Winter to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 314 S. William Ave., Fremont, $280,000.
Paul Hegemann and Laurie Hegemann to Bronte Home Team LLC, 145 S. Somers Ave., Fremont, $65,000.
Brett T. Pierce and Hope Pierce to CABN Properties LLC, 1405 E. Second St., Fremont, $115,000.
Thomas P. Winter and Dorothy A. Winter to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 340 S. Downing St., Fremont, $280,000.
Melvin K. Roth a/k/a Melvin Roth and Mercedes R. Roth to Lowell D. Schultz and Bertha M. Schultz, a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; part of the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter in Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract of land lying in the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter in Section 17, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $65,000.
Andy Johnson and Debbie Von Seggern to David Mills and Taylor McGill, 978 County Road N, North Bend, $205,000.
Robin L. Manning, personal representative of the estate of Janet L. Adkins, to Robin L. Manning, Lisa F. Nusser and Robert J. Bales, 1740 N. Keene Ave., Fremont.
Richard J. Klitz to 7 C’s Family Enterprises LLC, 539 N. Spruce St., Dodge, $40,000.
Darrell W. Welander and Annette M. Welander to Brett T. Pierce and Hope Pierce, 1671 County Road 19, Fremont, $250,000.
Rebecca A. Brown to Anthony Blanco, 2050 Charles St., Fremont, $185,000.
Alan V. Thomsen and Lorene Thomsen to Rebecca Brown, 2046 E. Eighth St., Fremont, $255,000.
Jeffrey and Beth Milbrandt to Jeffrey D. and Elizabeth A. Milbrandt, trustees, in Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County: Section 9, the west half of the southwest quarter, and the west half of the east half of the southwest quarter; and Section 19, Tax Lot 13 in the northwest quarter.
Bomar LLC to Jasmine M. Mendez, 850 W. 17th St., Fremont, $180,000.
Sharon Thernes, trustee of the Louis Thernes Revocable Trust dated May 12, 2005, and Sharon Thernes, trustee of the Sharon Thernes Revocable Trust dated May 12, 2005, to Robert A. Johnson and Sharon G. Johnson, the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 35, Township 19, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $450,000.
Renee Lindgren, personal representative for the estate of Kay Johnson, deceased, to Gary D. Langhorst and Mary E. Langhorst, 720 Heatherwood St., Fremont, $245,000.
Cletus B. Rolf and Alice C. Rolf Real Estate Trust to Cletus B. Rolf and Alice C. Rolf Family Trust, an undivided one-half interest in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter and Tax Lot 19, Section 16, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter and Tax Lot 10, Section 17, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; Tax Lot 23, described as a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 14, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M.; Tax Lot 12, described as that part of the south half northwest quarter of Section 14, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; south half of the southwest quarter of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; south half of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 21, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; north half of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 21, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the east half of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Wayne G. Wimer to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 2, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,700.
Wayne G. Wimer to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 2, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $3,040.
Two Bottom Plow LLC to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 11, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $2,340.
Two Bottom Plow LLC to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 11, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $3,040.
Beacom Investments LLC to Christopher Joseph Van Horn and Samantha Mueller, 234 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $180,000.
Janelle Brestel and James Brestel to Trinia Marie Perigo and Jonathan Alexander Dominic Perigo, 946 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $159,500.
Steve M. Schiferl to Ian Casey and Angie Casey, Tax Lot 48 consisting of a tract of land located within River-Road Subdivision in Section 27, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $132,000.
Todd Willenbring, personal representative for the estate of Jane M. Bohline, deceased, to Cynthia L. Barry, 2753 Laverna St., Fremont, $235,000.
Debra B. DuPuy and Donald F. DuPuy to Donald F. DuPuy, 1060 E. First St., Fremont.
Robert H. George, successor trustee of the Mary H. George Family Trust, to Howard Krasne and Sharon Krasne, 447 N. Main St., Fremont, $280,000.
Darryl E. Johannssen and Lisa Michelle Johannssen to Darryl Eix Johannssen and Lisa Michelle Johannssen, 516 E. 16th St., Fremont.
Douglas Lynch and Terri Lynch to Jonas Paxson and Emily Paxson, 1135 N. Irving St., Fremont, $200,000.
Lisa K. Heck, Jill A. Hogan and Dennis K. Heck to Dennis K. Heck, 2315 E. Dodge St., Fremont.
Jerry L. Ringle to Kenneth W. Ringle, 929 W. First St., Fremont.
Ted A. Windhusen and Rita L. Windhusen to Mark Vogt and Rebecca Vogt, 1437 Lynden Circle, Fremont, $338,000.
Marvin G. Massman and Kathy L. Massman to Derek Owen Beaumont and Emerson Dieseree Beaumont, 1707 Hoegemeyer Rd., Hooper, $225,000.
Bradley D. Johnson to Terry L. Marquardt and Jill A. Marquardt, trustees of the Terry L. Marquardt and Jill A. Marquardt Revocable Trust dated Aug. 28, 2013, 106 N. Elm St., Hooper, $120,000.
Johnson-Sloss Land Company a/k/a Johnson-Sloss Land Company Inc. to NB Johnson Land LLC, the southeast quarter and the south half of the northeast, except the north 120 feet of the east 93 feet of the southeast quarter northeast quarter, all in Section 1, Township 17, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter and the east half of the southwest quarter, all in Section 1, Township 17, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the east half of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter in Section 12, Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the west half of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter and the west half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter lying north of U.S. Highway 30, in Section 12, Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and Tax Lot 23 described as that part of the east half of the northwest quarter in Section 12, Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, lying north of the northerly right of way of U.S. Highway 30, $3,385,000.
Mark C. Johnson, personal representative for the estate of Ruth S. Johnson, deceased, to NB Johnson Land LLC, the east half of the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter lying north of U.S. Highway 30, all in Section 12, Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Ewasiuk Properties LLC to MBLH LLC, 440 N. H St., Fremont, $154,000.
LTM Rentals LLC to Jamie A. Meyer, 1365 N. Madison St., Fremont, $40,000.
Alan Nunnenkamp and Tammy Nunnenkamp to I Street Properties LLC, 515 N. I St., Fremont; and 406 W. Fifth St., Fremont.
Kathy R. Dixon and Matthew H. Sacco, trustees of the William D. Sacco and Charlene S. Sacco Family Trust dated Aug. 4, 2017, to David L. Ibsen and Debra M. Ibsen, 920 N. Walnut St., Fremont, $225,000.
Jared Leland and Kyle M. Leland to Joshua Duane Carpenter and Jordyn Nikole Carpenter, 1625 E. 12th St., Fremont, $197,500.
Albert F. Hammang and Maria T. Hammang to Travis J. Bird and Molly J. Bird, a tract of land being part of the east half of the southwest quarter of Section 26, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $100,000.
Richard J. Steffensmeier and Shadda L. Steffensmeier to Joshawa Tweedy and Kayla Tweedy, 2022 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, $279,000.
Mary Ann Stodola, successor trustee of the Leroy G. Stodola Revocable Trust dated Sept. 13, 1999, as amended, and Mary Ann Stodola, trustee of the Mary Ann Stodola Revocable Trust dated Sept. 13, 1999, as amended, to Jo Ann Kotik, 735 N. L St., Fremont.
Lisa Sawtelle and Daniel P. Sawtelle to Crista Fischer, 2015 E. Eighth St., Fremont, $197,000.
Formula Builders LLC to Jamie Daniel Stark and Holly Kathryn Stark, 4775 Aaron Way, Fremont, $260,000.
Frank H. Kadavy to BJCE Properties LLC, 1249 E. First St., Fremont, $146,500.
Joshua D. Carpenter and Jordyn Carpenter to Shelby L. Rice, 1749 N. Irving St., Fremont, $143,500.
Kenton L. Meier and Sue W. Meier to Kenton L. Meier and Sue W. Meier, trustees of the Kenton L. Meier and Sue W. Meier Revocable Trust, 509 E. Fulton St., Hooper.
Johnson-Sloss Land Company to Larry D. Dolezal and Trent A. Dolezal, a tract of land beginning at the southeast corner of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 12, Township 17 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; a tract of land in Sections 12 and 13, Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; a tract of land in Section 12 and 13, Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; part of the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter and the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter lying south of the southerly R.O.W. line of the Union Pacific Railroad, in Section 12, Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,584,000.