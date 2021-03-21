Dodge County real estate transfers

Cletus B. Rolf and Alice C. Rolf Real Estate Trust to Cletus B. Rolf and Alice C. Rolf Family Trust, an undivided one-half interest in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter and Tax Lot 19, Section 16, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter and Tax Lot 10, Section 17, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; Tax Lot 23, described as a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 14, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M.; Tax Lot 12, described as that part of the south half northwest quarter of Section 14, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; south half of the southwest quarter of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; south half of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 21, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; north half of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 21, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the east half of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 15, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.