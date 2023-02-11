Brian Wiese and Sherry Wiese to Winnetoon LLC, Lot 9, Copperhead Subdivision, Fremont, $265,000.

Christopher J. Kloke and Linnae A. Kloke to Christopher J. Kloke and Linnae A. Kloke, the south half of the southwest quarter of Section 4, except a parcel of land located in the southwest quarter of said Section 4, Township 18 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter and the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter and all that portion of the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter lying south and east of Maple Creek as presently located, all in Section 6, Township 18 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; a tract of land located in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 6, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; commencing at the southwest corner of Section 7, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 9, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 15, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; a parcel of land located in the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 18, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 19, Township 18 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M.; the west 100 acres of the northwest quarter of Section 19, Township 18 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and all of the subdivisional northwest quarter of the northwest quarter along with all of the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter along with part of the southeast of the northwest quarter and along with part of Tax Lot 2, lying in the west half of the northeast quarter and all lying in Section 31, Township 19 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Christopher J. Kloke and Linnae A. Kloke to Christopher J. Kloke and Linnae A. Kloke, an undivided one-fifth interest in the east half of Lot 7 and all of Lot 8, Block 8, Stevenson and Eckhart’s Addition, North Bend; the west half of the southwest quarter in Section 28, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the east half of the southeast quarter in Section 12, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Keith W. Sanborn and Peggy A. Sanborn to Keith W. Sanborn, 312 N. Crosby St., Fremont.

Keith W. Sanborn to Peggy A. Sanborn, 312 N. Crosby St., Fremont.

Wheatridge Farms LLC to John B. von Dohren and Sheri A. von Dohren, the north half of the southwest quarter and that part of the northwest quarter lying south of the center line of Maple Creek, in Section 3, Township 18 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Wheatridge Farms LLC to Nella D. Spurlin and Michael C. Spurlin, a tract of land lying in the east half of the southwest quarter and the south half of the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter and the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 15, Township 19 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Connie Kaup to GKR LLC, 764 County Road H, Scribner, $225,000.

Mark T. Boschult and Gail M. Boschult to Mark T. Boschult and Gail M. Boschult, trustees of the Mark T. Boschult and Gail M. Boschult Revocable Trust Agreement, 500 N. Pierce St., Fremont; 341 W. 23rd St., Fremont; and 338 W. 22nd St, Fremont.

John W. Smeal and Peggy A. Smeal to Richard Scott Wahrman and Linda Wahrman, 642 County Road 10, Scribner, $100,000.

Matthew Thomas Nevius and Elise Marie Nevius to Kevin Michael Barrett and Miranda Brown, 214 Ninth St., Scribner, $210,000.

David J. Dykman to Tyler Drey and Kristyn Drey, 1845 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, $283,500.

Mark Schiermann and Celeste Schiermann to Andra L. Berhow and Aric T. Berhow, 1330 Monroe St., Fremont, $208,250.

Phyllis R. Beyer, trustee, and Steven C. Beyer, trustee, to Steven C. Beyer and Phyllis R. Beyer, 1847 N. Deer Run Circle, Fremont.

Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Maria Santos-Mejia, 124 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $222,000.

State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation to Village of Uehling, one street access not to exceed 40 feet in width, the centerline of which is located 2,475 feet south of the north line of Section 2, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, as measured along the U.S. Highway 77 centerline.

Ricky M. Witthuhn to Surfside Seven LLC, 231 W. Eighth St., North Bend, $13,000.

Dean P. Lux and Karen L. Lux to Tina Hetzel, a parcel of land located in the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 11, Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $50,000.

Brian K. Wiese and Sherry M. Wiese a/k/a Sherri M. Wiese to Apple D Acres LLC, a tract of land located in the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $485,000.

Kenneth D. Hurt Abstracting Company Inc. to William I. Minich and Kendal A. Minich, 500 Pearl St., Scribner, $40,000.