Richard A. Pearson and Priscilla A. Wilson to SCO Investments LLC, 101 W. 12th St., Fremont, $160,000.

Andrew G. Svendgard Jr. and Carol L. Svendgard, trustees of the Andrew G. Svendgard Jr. and Carol L. Svendgard Revocable Trust dated Oct. 28, 2009, to Andrew Svendgard Jr. and Carol L. Svendgard, trustees of the Andrew Svendgard Jr. and Carol L. Svendgard Family Trust dated Jan. 6, 2023, 2406 Parkview Drive, Fremont.

Leonard T. Harms and Theresa H. Harms to Bradley J. Harms, south half of the northeast quarter of Section 17, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; north half of the southwest quarter of Section 21, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; an undivided one-half interest in the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 21, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; an undivided one-half interest in the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 21, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the southwest quarter of Section 9, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Leonard T. Harms and Theresa H. Harms to Daniel G. Harms, the east half of the northwest quarter of Section 32, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Leonard T. Harms and Theresa H. Harms to Julie A. Huckins and Melissa S. Fourie, east half of the northwest quarter of Section 5, in Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 5 in Township 18 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except one acre of land situated in the northwest corner of the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 5, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; southeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 31, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Leonard T. Harms and Theresa H. Harms to James L. Harms, west half of the southwest quarter of Section 32, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Leonard T. Harms and Theresa H. Harms to Andrew J. Harms, east half of the southwest quarter of Section 32, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Leonard T. Harms and Theresa H. Harms to Andrew J. Harms, Julie A. Huckins, James L. Harms, Melissa S. Fourie and Daniel G. Harms, 811 First St., Dodge.

Schwanebeck Town Rentals LLC to Joseph Giesselmann, 720 W. Seventh St., North Bend, $190,000.

William Calta and Shirley Calta to Dustin Wilcox and Tamara Wilcox, 3267 W. County Road T Ave., Fremont, $220,000.

Alicia Anne Granger to Michael P. Korzenlowski, 349 W. 15th St., Fremont, $182,000.

Larry G. Meyer, president – LTM Rentals LLC to Kaylee M. and Daniel R. Jahn, 640 W. Third St., Fremont, $25,000.

Larry G. Meyer, president – LTM Rentals LLC to Kaylee M. and Daniel R. Jahn, 650 W. Third St., Fremont, $25,000.

MRT Inc. to Ted A. Windhusen and Rita L. Windhusen, 1761-1763 U.S. Highway 275, Hooper.

BW Properties LLC to SS Housing LLC, 1058 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $90,000.

Linda KI. Bendig and Robert E. Bendig to Robert E. Bendig and Linda K. Bendig, co-trustees of the Robert and Linda Bendig Family Trust dated Feb. 6, 2023, 1309 Stanford Ave., Fremont.

Risa L. Daubert and Daubert Construction Co. Inc. to Daubert Holdings LLC, Part of Tax Lot 76 located in the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Lawrence W. Wagner and Nancy L. Wagner to Randall Wagner and Ashley Wagner, 1327 N. William Ave., Fremont, $270,000.

Samantha Mahler, personal estate of Daniel E. Jespersen, deceased, to Black Heart Investments LLC, 1537 Old Lincoln Highway, Ames, $52,000.

Kevin R. Yount and Lori R. Yount to Paymaster Properties LLC, 249 N. Park Ave., Fremont; 1510 S. Main St., Fremont; 226-230 W. Fifth St., Fremont; 350 County Road T, Fremont; and 339 N. Broad St., Fremont.

Sergio G. DeLao a/k/a Sergio G. De La O and Maria M. DeLao a/k/a Maria M. De La O a/ka Maria M. Perez De De La O, to Chelsea Hines and Steven McDaniel, 2825 E. 16th St., Fremont, $325,000.