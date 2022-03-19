Dodge County real estate transfers

Ronald J. Sawyer and Judith A. Sawyer to M.C.C.B. LLC, 1915 N. Bell St., Fremont, $600,000.

Duane L. and Kathy A. Grashorn to Duane L. Grashorn and Kathy A. Grashorn, trustees of the Duane L. Grashorn and Kathy A. Grashorn Revocable Living Legacy Trust, dated Jan. 28, 2022, 1018 Skyline Dr., Fremont.

Marian Koester, trustee of the Marian Koester Revocable Trust Agreement dated April 6, 2006, to Daniel Timm, the east half of the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 21, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $314,000.

Austin Klingenberg, as successor trustee of the Joyce M. Jacobs Revocable Trust, dated Aug. 25, 2015, and Peggy S. Clagett and Timothy Clagett, Dawn Jacobs, Pat. L. Ruppert and Harold Ruppert, and Jenny L. Stewart and Stan Stewart to AMA Holdings LLC, 1915-1925 E. Eighth St., Fremont, $350,000.

Victory Lake Marine Inc. to Centaur Properties LLC, 1123 Hills Rd., Fremont, $2,400,000.

TRC Properties LLC to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 335-337 W. Sixth St., Fremont, $367,500.

Stone Investments LLC to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 343 N. Main St., Fremont, $405,000.

Roxie Fauss and Steven Fauss to Christian D. Yurk and Carmon L. Yurk, 304 Whispering Pines, Nickerson, $78,000.

Jennifer J. Peterson and Russell Vernon Peterson Jr. to Barry A. Benson and Jennifer J. Benson, 5281 Ventura Dr., Fremont, $850,000.

Nebraska Department of Transportation to Brian K. Wiese and Sherri M. Wiese, a tract of land located in Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $75,600.

DGNB LLC to Todd A. Hornung and Lisa A. Hornung, and Cynthia S. Hornung, 551 E. Sixth St., North Bend, $1,400,000.

Klintworth & Walter Inc. to Black Heart Investments LLC, 1225-1235 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $375,000.

Goldhouse Properties LLC to Blackburn’s Storage LLC, 1340 Austin Ln., Fremont, $140,000.

Lori A. Meyer n/k/a Lori A. Schultz and Dana Schultz to Joshua Eads and Denise Eads, 1844 Briarcliff Rd., Fremont, $290,000.

Maurer Rentals LLC to Randell R. Rector and Susan M. Rector, 1341 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $220,000.

Beebe Production Enterprises LLC to Ronald J. Poulas and Maxine L. Poulas, 2112 County Road 12, North Bend, $143,147.

Beebe Production Enterprises LLC to Justin C. Poulas and Jacqueline Poulas, a tract of land located in the northwest quarter of Section 13, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $405,245.

Beta Homes LLC to Luke Dorn, 433 N. K St., Fremont, $129,000.

RUSA Enterprises LLC to Rudy Humberto Vicente Mendoza, 547 E. Second St., Fremont, $80,000.

Joan R. Hornig, personal representative of the estate of Nancy K. Bartels, deceased, to Jon J. Sucha, 2065 Austin Ln., Fremont.

Richard L. Wegner and Rhonda M. Wegner to Wesley Wegner, Jay Wegner and Toby Wegner, Lot 2 and the east 35 feet of Lot 2, Prairie Acres Fourth Addition, Fremont.

Paul Hegemann to Wayne Hank, 204 S. Park, Hooper, $18,000.

Wayne Beck to Curtis W. Beck and Apryl M. Beck, the north half of the southeast quarter and the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter and the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter, and a certain tract of land commencing at the southeast corner on the section line; thence running west 192 feet along creek; thence running northeast to a point 43 feet north from a piece of beginning; thence to the place of beginning; being triangle shaped and used as a private road, all in Section 23, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,921,000.

Michael H. Kluver, trustee of the Kluver Revocable Trust dated May 6, 2008, to Eric Ulven and Angela Ulven, 345 W. Eighth St., Fremont, $250,000.

Betty J. Bachman to Cody A. Bayless, 2102 Austin Ln., Fremont, $185,000.

Vaughn Rogers to Lily Gonzalez and Jorge Gonzalez, 130 S. M St., Fremont, $125,000.

Elizabeth R. Dean, personal representative of the estate of Richard Dean, to Randall D. States, 1542 County Road R, Ames, $207,000.

Harold M. and Cheryl R. DeWispelare to Cheryl R. DeWispelare, 2070 Morningside Rd., Fremont.

Estate of Maria T. Hammang, c/o Albert F. Hammang, to Albert F. Hammang, 272.56 acres in Dodge County.

Jeffery S. Wacker and Jo M. Wacker to Garrett Johnson and Erin Johnson, Wacker Ridge, part of the southeast quarter of Section 13 and part of the northeast quarter of Section 24, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $29,500.

Francis E. Tank to DSL Properties LLC, 2139 N. Park Ave., Fremont, $135,000.

DPA Sunridge LLC to Jeff Daniels d/b/a Jeff Daniels Carpentry, Lot 3, Block 11, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $43,900.

DPA Sunridge LLC to Jeff Daniels d/b/a Jeff Daniels Carpentry, 2984 Dawn Dr., Fremont, $43,900.

Alfred F. Detmer and Betty J. Detmer, co-trustees of the Alfred and Betty Detmer Living Trust dated July 25, 2001, to Alfred F. Detmer, trustee of the Alfred F. Detmer Living Trust dated March 4, 2022, 2027 Fairacres Dr., Fremont.

Daniel G. Fleming to Daniel G. Fleming (life estate) and Michael S. Fleming, 602 Main St., Uehling.

Poesen Properties LLC to Josseline T. Hernandez Orellana, 1536 N. Colson Ave., Fremont, $165,000.

Sandra Eileen Diaz a/k/a Sandra E. Diaz to Sandra Eileen Diaz and Adrian Ortiz, 323 W. 19th St., Fremont.

Patricia Lamphere a/k/a Patricia L. Lamphere and Donald M. Lamphere to Donald M. Lamphere, as trustee, and his successors in trust under the Patricia L. Lamphere Trust, dated March 9, 2022, the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter, Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Joshua DePatie to Kevin R. Capron and Kimberly A. Capron, 473 E. 29th Circle, Fremont, $35,000.

Lois L. Koglin to Lois L. Koglin, trustee, and her successors in trust, under the LLK Family Trust dated Feb. 22, 2022, 29.33 acres in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 7, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

