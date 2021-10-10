Dodge County real estate transfers

Mark Kelley Perry to Mark Kelley Perry, 1933 Gaeth Ave., Fremont.

Mitchell A. Egbers to JKM Properties LLC, 107 N. Spring St., Hooper, $70.

Bradley Novak and Lisa Novak to Douglas L. Backens and Angela L. Backens, 1820 N. Nye Ave., Fremont, $465,000.

Ryan A. Mulliken and Robert A. Mulliken to R&R Rentals LLC, 1395 Wilmont St., Fremont.

Rachel J. Bahde to Potenciana G. Mallory, as trustee of the Potenciana Mallory Revocable Trust, dated July 22, 2004, 2119 E. 16th St., Fremont, $276,000.

Connie C. Kemp to Robin Juarez and Lance Juarez, 1602 E. Fifth St., Fremont, $180,000.

Anthony J. Prochaska and Christyna Prochaska to Daniel Rucker and Morgan Rucker, 415 W. Ninth St., Fremont, $210,000.

Allen J. Cudly and Yessica D. Gaidamez, 2526 Buckingham, Fremont, $222,000.

Carolina D. Engdahl to Carolina A. Engdahl and Dillard V. Engdahl, 1148 Michael St., Fremont.

Dianna R. Wagner and Virgil F. Wagner to Richard Kinder, 2411 E. 16th St., Fremont, $427,500.

Jess Kment and Rebekah Kment to Thaddeus Kloster, 1169 Nickerson Road, Hooper, $286,000.

Pamela R. Czech to Elijah Sturgeon and Bailey Sturgeon, 1345 N. Broad St., Fremont, $260,000.

Erik R. Bidrowski and Margaret Bidrowski to Gerson Franco and Tracey Franco, 1535 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $214,500.

Renee L. Breeden n/k/a Renee L. Weberg and Jeremy E. Weberg to Renee L. Weberg and Jeremy E. Weberg, 815 E. 14th St., Fremont.

The Ritz Lake LLC to Eric J. Haug and Erin Haug, 3043 E. 34th Ct., Fremont, $235,000.

Constance L. Carmody to John D. Carmody and Connie L. Carmody, trustees of the J&C Carmody Family Trust, 237 N. Linden St., Dodge.

Paula Mae Bendig and Ron Bendig, Debra Betty Privett, Linda Lou Slade and Jerry Slade to Michael J. Hoffart and Cari L. Hoffart, 2135 Charles St., Fremont, $230,000.

Jacob Hoffman, personal representative of the estate of Bennie G. Hoffman, deceased, to Michael J. Hoffart and Cari L. Hoffart, 2135 Charles St., Fremont.

Lee Ashbrook and Janet D. Ashbrook to Esber Huitron Contreras and Yessenia Ochoa Soto, 547 U.S. Highway 275, Scribner, $75,000.

Ronald E. Lamb, personal representative for the estate of Cheryl Lee Lamb, deceased, to Ryan O’Flaherty, 242 S. Garden City Road, Fremont, $195,500.

Bel Fury Investments Group LLC to Paul Boyd, 1460 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $110,000.

