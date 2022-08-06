Dodge County real estate transfers

Sarah J. Wright f/k/a Sarah J. Scherer and Ryan Wright to Austin A. Smutz, 1415 N. Colson Ave., Fremont, $155,000.

Keith Allen Robertson and Jennifer Ellen Robertson to Jennifer Ellen Hutsell, 1415 N. Garfield St., Fremont.

Janice M. Brown to Mark A. Ostransky and Shannon S. Ostransky, 2315E. 16th St., Fremont, $70,000.

John & Libby LLC to Jesus Lara Campos and Ana Martinez, 435 W. 21st Ave., Fremont, $174,900.

Christopher Lee Hayner and Rachel Devin to Jose Larios Ramirez, 449 S. K St., Fremont, $30,000.

Dusty L. White, successor trustee, to Rita O’Hare, trustee, 70 acres in the southeast corner of Section 6, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Rodney A. Johnson, personal representative of the estate of Marcos T. Chinchilla James, deceased, to Michael Heller, 320 W. 14th St., North Bend.

Nancy Leland to MMJS Properties LLC, 419 E. 10th St., Fremont, $10,000.

Kamden T. McChesney and Anjelica C. McChesney to Dakota Buesing and Brianna Buesing, 2029 N. Maxwell Ave., Fremont, $296,000.

Margarito Ayala and Hortencia Medina de Ayaia to Katya Segovia-Ayala, 1448 W. 11th St., Fremont, $160,000.

Amoco Fuel Express LLC n/k/a Fuel Express LLC to Korner Store Properties LLC, 1305 Morningside Rd., Fremont, $1,484,695.

Larry Baldwin, trustee of the Church of God, The Father Trust, dated June 21, 2004, to Steve H. Bowman, 551 N. Spruce St., Dodge, $31,000.

Bo A. Havens to Dustin Blessing, 1649 N. Broad St., $200,000.

David Everett LeBaron and Irma C. LeBaron to Seth Howard, 1774 Austin Ln., Fremont, $250,000.

Jennifer Ellen Hutsell to Jennifer Ellen Hutsell, trustee, 1415 N. Garfield St., Fremont.

Robert A. Hoops and Nancy L. Hoops to Robert Douglas and Jill L. Hoops, Steven J. and Tamara L. Petersen, 810 W. Sixth St., North Bend, $40,000.

Fremont Area Land Co. LLC to Miranda M. Barrett, 2731 S. Lauren Ln., Fremont, $68,000.

Timothy Lockhart to Gregory L. Ortmeier and Susan D. Ortmeier, 7200 W. U.S. Highway 30, Ames, $10,000.

Kristine Schmale, personal representative of the estate of Lynn Schmale, to Kristine Schmale, one-half interest in the east half of the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter and the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter and the south half of the northeast quarter; and the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Steven R. Hasebroock and Linda S. Hasebroock to Krystal Koolker, 426 N. Platte Ave., Fremont, $190,000.

Brian J. Gernandt and Jodie J. Gernandt to Diana Leigh Knight, 1430 N. Logan St., Fremont, $195,520.

Dakota Buessing and Brianna Buessing to Maggie Bottorff and Matthew Blaszkiewicz, 1165 E. 10th St., Fremont, $180,000.

David A. Tinius and Karla J. Tinius, to David A. Tinius and Karla J. Tinius, as trustees of the David A. Tinius and Karla J. Tinius Revocable Trust, 3358 Big Island Rd., Lot 32, Fremont.

Brad A. Johnson and Jennifer A. Johnson, and Robert Nielsen and Carol Nielsen to RMB LLC, a parcel of land located in the northwest quarter of Section 29, Township 18 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $41,860.

Mark A. Nielsen and Tanya Nielsen to RMB LLC, a parcel of land located in the northwest quarter of Section 29, Township 18 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $41,860.

Raymond Showalter and Jeannie Showalter to Brady Vacha and Andrea Vacha, a tract of land beginning at the northwest corner of Section 3, Township 19 North, Range 7, thence easterly along the north line of the northwest quarter of said Section 3, thence south parallel to the west line of said section, thence westerly parallel to the north line of said northwest quarter, thence north along said west line, lying to the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 3, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $65,000.

David A. Probst and Cheryl A. Probst to Stephen R. Peck, 1412 Jones Drive, Fremont, $245,000.

Glenn C. Miller and Lynn M. Miller to Ethen C. Palmar, 202 Queen Ave., Ames, $195,000.

Arthur H. Logemann and JoAnn Logemann to Arthur Harry Logemann and JoAnn Logemann, trustees, 1645 N. Union St., Fremont; and 5701 Old Highway 8, Fremont.

Daniel Endorf and Sharon Endorf to Starlight Leasing LLC, 30 Pioneer Lake, North Bend, $587,500.

Jared B. Boyer and Brianna Cochran to Dustin Cotter and Emily Cotter, 419 E. Ninth St., Fremont, $190,000.

Lori Hansen Dahl a/k/a Lori Ann Dahl and Steven C. Dahl to BPA Nebraska LLC, 320 W. 10th St., Fremont, $237,000.

Rita Pieper to Pieper Implement Company, the south half of Lot 17, Block 7, Dodge.

Kent Johnson and Amy Johnson to Kent A. Johnson and Amy R. Johnson, as trustees of the Johnson Joint Trust dated July 14, 2022, 5275 Ventura Drive, Fremont.

Lance Michael Keithley and Patricia Leigh Keithley, and Jessica Carei Suing a/k/a Jessica Cari Suing and Jeremy Robert Suing to Allan R. Kassmeier and Patricia E. Kassmeier, 8250 W. U.S. Highway 30, Ames, $300,000.

Michael Moeller to Bruce L. Skidmore and Anna L. Skidmore, a tract of land located in the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter and the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 17, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $15,750.

Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Sonia Lara, 2166 Pine St., Fremont, $201,000.

William T. Cassidy and Jamey L. Cassidy to Candida C. Lange and D. Jeremy Lange, 201 N. Myrtle St., Hooper, $198,900.

A. Hale Enterprises LLC to Sunrise Group Inc., 1800 E. Military Ave. and 209-211 S. Bell St., Fremont, $400,000.

William G. White and Sonja S. White to Felicia Y. Garcia Magallanes and Manuel V. Hidalgo Pino, 1235 E. Third St., Fremont, $183,000.

Carol G. LeBaron to Raul Alarcon Nava and Yuridia J. Alarcon, 1762 Austin Ln., Fremont, $200,000.

TTOILLE LLC to BTTR LLC, 4120 N. Broad St., Fremont, $403,500.

Richard L. Hunke and Kathy R. Hunke to Richard L. Hunke and Kathy R. Hunke, trustees of the Richard L. Hunke and Kathy R. Hunke Revocable Trust dated July 1, 2009, 1848 N. Union St., Fremont.

Leslie G. Welker to Alex J. Welker, 4540 Prairie Rd., Fremont.

Dominic John Savio and Morgan Renee Savio to Dottie Mae Properties LLC c/o Jim Savio, 1145 N. Logan St., Fremont, $75,000.

Mark A. Widhalm and Steven Widhalm to LJJ LLC, a parcel of land located in the east half of the northwest quarter of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; a tract of land beginning at the northwest corner of the west half of the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 32, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Duane Ellermeier Revocable Trust to Duane Ellermeier Marital Trust, 34 Pioneer Lake, North Bend.

Richard W. Salsbury Jr., personal representative for the estate of Richard W. Salsbury a/k/a Richard Salsbury, deceased, to Tammy J. Brackett and Frederick L. Graber, 107 Westgate Drive, Ames, $215,000.

Deer Pointe Corp. to Surfside Seven LLC, Block 5, Lots 4 and 5, Brooks Hollow Second Addition, Fremont, $139,800.

Michael Heaton and Robin Heaton to Hutton Properties LLC, 1330 N. Garfield St., Fremont, $125,000.

Barney L. Whatley a/k/a Barney L. Whatley II and Barbara J. Whatley to Shawn Wagoner and Sara Wagoner, 2514 Winston Circle, Fremont, $320,000.

Todd A. Block and Heidi R. Block to Jackson Borgmann and Jordyn Borgmann, 1154 N. Pebble St., Fremont, $275,000.

Kevin R. Carlson and Terri A. Dingwell to Brenda L. Kersten, 603 Main St., Uehling.

Keith W. Potter and Marty J. Potter to Lance Michael Keithley and Patricia Leigh Keithley, and Jessica Carei Suing a/k/a Jessica Cari Suing and Jeremy Robert Suing, 2424 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $290,000.

Nathan J. Sieler and Christine M. Sieler to Casey Howard and Jonathan Cogdill, 210 N. Spring St., Hooper, $230,000.

BNE Holdings LLC to Yoana Mejia Cuevas, 249 N. Morrell St., Fremont, $135,000.

Cynthia Lee Stuenkel Adams to Randy Rae Stuenkel and Amanda Beth Stuenkel, 2161 County Road O, Fremont, $375,000.

Ronald Rae Stuenkel to Randy Rae Stuenkel and Amanda Beth Stuenkel, 2161 County Road O, Fremont, $281,240.

Robert Rae Stuenkel and Donna Stuenkel to Randy Rae Stuenkel and Amanda Beth Stuenkel, 2161 County Road O, Fremont, $281,240.

Randy Rae Stuenkel and Amanda Beth Stuenkel to Randy Rae Stuenkel and Amanda Beth Stuenkel, 2161 County Road O, Fremont.