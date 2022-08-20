Dodge County real estate transfers

- Timothy J. Burkink and Laura L. Burkink, Patrick D. Burkink and Stacey A. Rogers, Michael L. Burkink and Jacqueline L. Burkink, and Jeffrey L. Burkink to LBJ Acres LLC, the south 131 feet of Lot 12, and all of Lots 13, 14, 15 and 16, Robinson’s Subdivision, in the northeast quarter of Section 36, Township 20, Range 6, Dodge County.
- LaVose Ann Hull, Steven L. Hull and Marsha Hull, David L. Hull, Robert L. Hull and Sharon Hull to Philip Katt and Marilyn Katt, 1617 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, $285,000.
- Thomas J. and Tonja L. Frank to Frank Rentals LLC, 220 E. Seventh St., North Bend.
- Dr. Luke Eikmeier and Amy Eikmeier to Jolene Perkins, 1140 Jones Drive, Fremont, $255,000.
- Emilee J. Scheer to Thomas B. Sullivan and Carol M. Sullivan, 1415 E. 11th St., Fremont, $242,500.
- Larry L. Coleman to Wayne R. Wagner and Marilyn F. Wagner, 2106 N. Nye Drive, Fremont, $269,500.
- Patricia A. Zrust a/k/a Patty A. Zrust, successor trustee of the Bonnie L. Zrust Revocable Trust created by trust agreement dated Feb. 23, 2016, to Holli Ann Jackson and Kyle Brown, 219 N. Cherry St., Nickerson, $105,000.
- House Family 2 LLC to Frank Kadavy, 334 ½ N. Pebble St., Fremont, $5,000.
- John H. Bubbert Jr., personal representative of the estate of John H. Bubbert, to John H. Bubbert Jr., 2327 E. First St., Fremont.
- Cloyd and Shirley Callaway to Chad A. Anthony, 505 ½ W. Washington St., Fremont.
- Kroeger Management LLC to Kroeger Investments LLC, 140 E. Eighth St., North Bend.
- Elijah J. Ramer to Connor Cunningham, 1405 E. Dodge St., Fremont, $165,000.
- Francis L. Fischer to Eugene D. Fischer, 338 W. Third St., Fremont.
- Thomas F. and Patricia L. Pacula to Ashley M. Whitmer and Derek P. Pacula, 2831 Skylark St., Fremont.
- Fremont Area Land Co. LLC to 2905 Morningside LLC, Lot 1 of Morningside Pointe First Addition, Fremont, $175,000.
- Lyle J. Boggs Sr. and Jo A. Boggs to Kolby J. Boggs, 1533 Mayfair Ave., Fremont, $185,000.
- Donna R. Murphy to Shawn Escamilla, 1908 N. Maxwell Ave., Fremont.
- E&H Homes LLC to Ivan H. Rodriguez, 1640 E. Third St., Fremont, $125,000.
- Anita J. Evers, personal representative of the estate of David A. Uher, deceased, to Linda Belsky, the west half of the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 22, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $250,000.
- Robert M. Benton to Michael S. Benton, Lots 17 and 18 in Block 3, Nickerson.
- Scott D. Wolfe and Diann M. Wolfe to Diann M. Wolfe, 3059 Dale St., Fremont.
— Tribune staff reports