Dodge County real estate transfers

Rodney G. Johnson, successor trustee of the Raymond H. Johnson Revocable Trust and the Roberta M. Johnson Revocable Trust, to Rodney G. Johnson, the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 18, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the east one-half of the northwest quarter of Section 27, Township 18, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northwest quarter of Section 29, Township 18, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 20, the northerly 1,112 feet of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 20 in Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; part of the north half of the northeast quarter of Section 30, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the west half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 29, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter and the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 24, and Tax Lot 2 located in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 24, all in Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; part of the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter in Section 24, lying north and east of the County Road, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; all that part of the west half of Section 13, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and Tax Lot 4 located in the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 13, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.