Dodge County real estate transfers

Martha E. Wikert, trustee of the Richard O. Wikert Revocable Trust specifically the family trust contained in Article XII of said Richard O. Wikert Revocable Trust, to Lazy Tuna Properties LLC, 1750 W. Miramar Dr., Fremont, $525,000.
Craig L. Ganzel and Vicki L. Ganzel to Craig L. Ganzel, trustee, and Vicki L. Ganzel, trustee, 1840 Frederiksen St., Fremont; 1722 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont; and 750 W. 17th St., Fremont.
Gary C. and Ethelanne Sherman, trustees, to Quincy C. Sherman, Lot 2, Sherman Addition, Inglewood.
Estate of Bonnie Marie Wrich to Christopher John Wrich, 1104 N. Platte Ave., Fremont.
Bette J. Nygren, trustee of Willis J. Behrens Grantor Trust, to Bette J. Nygren, 1850 N. Logan St., Fremont.
Bette J. Nygren to Laura Kay Gray, 1850 N. Logan St., Fremont.
Patrick A. Hayden and Lil-Ann Hayden to Benjamin Ruwe and Cassie Haeffner, 1739 N. I St., Fremont, $215,000.
Curtis L. Boell, trustee, and Amy Harnisch to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the south half of the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 31, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $2,800.
Curtis L. Boell, Sharon L. Langendoerfer and Amy Harnisch to Nebraska Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 6, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $3,360.
ACIA Property LLC to Kerry LaRae Neumann and Joan Marie Neumann, the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 25, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $215,000.
Richard Hugh Vaughn and Sarah R. Vaughn to Richard Hugh Vaughn and Sarah R. Vaughn, 1187 Nickerson Rd., Hooper.
Estate of Virginia E. Settje a/k/a Virginia Settje, by Mark Settje, conservator, to Mark A. Settje, 407 E. 10th St., Fremont, $101,000.
Margaret Thibodeau, personal representative, to Margaret Thibodeau, a one-half interest, Jane Voorhies, one-third of a one-half interest, Kevin Thibodeau, one-third of a one-half interest, and Timothy Thibodeau, one-third of a one-half interest, 847 W. 17th St., Fremont.
Ann Luther, personal representative of the estate of Joy D. Luther, deceased, to Ann Luther, an undivided 1/6 remainder interest, and Sue Meier, an undivided, 1/6 remainder interest, subject to life estate interest of Wayne Luther, 509 E. Fulton St., Hooper.
Constance Hasemann, as personal representative of the estate of Keith J. Hasemann, deceased, to Constance Hasemann, the east half of the northwest quarter of Section 13, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M.; the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 9, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M.; the south half of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 5, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M.; the east half of the southwest quarter and part of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 12, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M.; and an undivided one-half interest in the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter and the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 2, and the north half of the southeast quarter, the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter and the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 3, all in Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., all in Dodge County.
Nextera Properties LLC to Zoua Lo, Dang Vang and Sheng Yeng Vang, a parcel of land located in the west half of the northwest quarter of Section 26, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Adams Oil Inc. to Sapp Bros. Inc., 1500 Front St., Fremont.
Chris Beerbohm and Kathy Miller to Tony Hussey and Crystal Hussey, 2215 N. Broad St., Fremont, $177,392.
Kimberly K. Mann Davenport, personal representative, to Kimberly K. Mann Davenport and Craig S. Crofton, 1541 W. 12th St., Fremont.
Larry J. Huismann to Curtis N. Christensen a/k/a Curtis Christensen, 115 Schuyler Ave., Fremont, $100,000.
Connie Jane Vitek and Connie Jane Vitek, trustee, to Connie Jane Vitek, trustee of the Connie Jane Vitek Revocable Trust Agreement, 132 E. Sixth St., Fremont, and 1647 W. 10th St., Fremont.
Elber Avelar and Yanec Mejia Cortes to Elber Avelar, 2060 Fairacres Dr., Fremont.
Rodney G. Johnson, successor trustee of the Raymond H. Johnson Revocable Trust and the Roberta M. Johnson Revocable Trust, to Rodney G. Johnson, the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 18, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the east one-half of the northwest quarter of Section 27, Township 18, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northwest quarter of Section 29, Township 18, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 20, the northerly 1,112 feet of the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 20 in Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; part of the north half of the northeast quarter of Section 30, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the west half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 29, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter and the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 24, and Tax Lot 2 located in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 24, all in Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; part of the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter in Section 24, lying north and east of the County Road, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; all that part of the west half of Section 13, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and Tax Lot 4 located in the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 13, Township 18 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Rodney G. Johnson, successor trustee of the Roberta M. Johnson Revocable Trust, to Rodney G. Johnson, part of the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 30, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Lucas R. Schulz and Angela Klevemann n/k/a Angela Schulz to Dale L. Fowler and Ashley N. Fowler, 2633 Seaton St., Fremont, $300,000.
Dodge County Title & Escrow Co. LLC to DPA Properties LLC, 549 N. Main St., Fremont.
Don Peterson & Associates to DPA Properties LLC, 620 E. 23rd St., Fremont; 100 E. Sixth St., Fremont; and 1108 E. 18th St., Fremont.
Don Peterson & Associates to DPA Sunridge LLC, Lots 1, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, Block 1, Lots 1, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 16, Block 2, Lots 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, Block 3, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont; Lot 2R, Replat of Lots 2, 3 and 4, Block 1, Sunridge Place First Addition, Fremont, Outlot 1, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34 and 35, Block 2, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 9 and 10, Block 3, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10, Block 4, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10, Block 5, Sunridge Place First Addition, Fremont; and Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, 35 and 36, Block 1, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, Block 2, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, Block 3, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10, Block 4, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, Block 5, Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10, Block 6, and Outlot 2, Sunridge Place Second Addition, Fremont.
Steven T. Pfeifer and Terri L. Roberts-Pfeifer to Brenda L. Kersten, a tract of land located in Von Essen Addition to the Village of Uehling, in the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 2, Township 20 North, Range 8, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $4,000.
Julie Schwanke, guardian/conservator for Willard R. Meier, to Julie Schwanke, trustee of the Willard R. Meier Family Trust, 1545 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.
Gone Hunting Inc. to Terra-Canard LLC, that certain real estate lying east of the middle of the Elkhorn River and located in the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 3, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Daniel L. and Norma J. Kreikemeier to Snyder Community Museum, 412 First St., Snyder.
Bruce G. Schmidt and Brenda L. Walther to Soggy Bottoms LLC, a tract of land lying in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 4, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Victoria Uzdill and Xeily Aguilar and Marcos Rodriguez, 249 N. Crosby St., Fremont, $70,000.
William J. Paasch and Nancy J. Paasch to the State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation, a tract of land located in the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 23, and in the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 23, and in the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 23, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.
Scott Getzschman and Judy Getzschman to Frank R. Oddo Jr., 1631 N. Park Ave., Fremont.
Kathy Mohr and Scott Mohr to David Kipple, 115 N. Morrell St., Fremont, $109,900.
Dan M. Weddle and Georgeon S. Weddle, Ann M. Peterson f/k/a Ann Marie Greenfield Weddle and Pat Peterson to J. Marlin Brabec, trustee of the J. Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust, 1136 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $100,000.