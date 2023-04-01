Beta Homes LLC to Delicia Violeta Chirinos, 231 N. Platte Ave., Fremont, $112,800.

Douglas Anders, as trustor, and Access Bank, beneficiary, wherein Access Bank was named trustee, to Daniel and Shari Ruelas, 127 County Road D, Dodge, $110,000.

Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC to Kara Rose Tompkins and Robert Charles Tompkins, 1970 N. Kara Way, Fremont, $469,000.

Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Sara Roberts, 2101 Aaron Way, Fremont, $243,000.

Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Sara Roberts, 2115 Aaron Way, Fremont, $243,000.

Daniel R. Knosp and Helen K. Knosp to Jamie Smith Hernandez, 740 W. Eighth St., Fremont, $127,500.

Rachel and Nathan Stratton to Rebecca Hoge, 409 Elkhorn Ave., Winslow.

Beth Beerbohm to Rebecca Hoge, 409 Elkhorn Ave., Winslow.

Amy Lewin a/k/a Amy Swim to Rebecca Hoge, 409 Elkhorn Ave., Winslow.

Rebecca L. Hoge and Dean K. Hoge to Village of Winslow, 409 Elkhorn Ave., Winslow, $47,996.

Logan Sandbar Holdings LLC to Mark H. Meyer and Claudia Jayne Meyer, the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 16 and all that part of the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 16 and the southwest quarter of Section 16, lying north and west of the Logan Ditch, as now located all in Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Bernard D. Harms and Mary L. Harms to Diego Ramirez, 2125 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont, $210,000.

Logan Sandbar Holdings LLC to David L. Meyer and Dora B. Meyer, trustees and their successors in trust of the David Meyer Family Trust, as the same may from time to time be amended, the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 16 and all that part of the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 16 and the southwest quarter of Section 16, lying north and west of the Logan Ditch, as now located all in Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Logan Sandbar Holdings LLC to Paul F. Meyer and Suzanne Reich, the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 16 and all that part of the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 16 and the southwest quarter of Section 16, lying north and west of the Logan Ditch, as now located all in Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Logan Sandbar Holdings LLC to Philip W. Meyer and Jane Littell Meyer, the north half of the northwest quarter of Section 16 and all that part of the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 16 and the southwest quarter of Section 16, lying north and west of the Logan Ditch, as now located all in Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Anthony Blanco to Anthony Blanco and Maricruz Inzunza Soto, 2050 Charles St., Fremont.

Kevin E. Meyer to Tom Stalp, a tract of land located in the south half of the southwest quarter and the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 7, Township 18 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $45,000.

I and I Holdings LLC to Maria Lopez Cortez, 2010 N. D St., Fremont, $187,500.

Gregory L. Galles, trustee, to REO Asset Management Company LLC, 1937 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $102,511.

Donald E. and Tamara T. Liewer to Donald E. and Tamara T. Liewer Co, co-trustees of the Donald and Tamara Liewer Revocable Trust, 3236 Ritz Pl., Fremont.

Eric J. Emanuel to Andrew J. Heller, the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 19, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Andrew J. Heller to Eric J. Emanuel, the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, together with a strip of land one rod wide off the north end of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 19, Township 19, Range 6, containing one-half acre more or less.

Ethan S. Muller and Abigail Muller to II BaRH LLC, 125 S. Ninth Ave., Scribner, $215,000.

Stacey L. Ruff to Bess Enterprises LLC, 2245 N. Aaron Way, Fremont, $205,000.

Maryln K. Camp, trustee of the Richard and Maryln K. Camp Revocable Trust, to Dostal Rentals LLC, 613 and 617 Main St., Scribner, $70,000.

Todd A. Christ and Marsha Christ to Marsha Christ, 2117 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont.

Lola J. Kudlac to Randy D. Martin and Julia A. Martin, 510 N. Howard St., Fremont, $400,000.

Donald H. Tank to Christopher J. Tank and Katie L. Tank, the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 36, Township 18 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except that portion conveyed to Dodge County in Warranty Deed recorded May 17, 1982, in Book 185, page 741, $231,000.