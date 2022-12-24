Dodge County real estate transfers

Ashley Sherlock, personal representative of the estate of Dana H. Sloan, deceased, to Todd Petri and Nancy Arroyo-Petri, as joint tenants with right of survivorship, and not as tenants in common, 1607 N. Broad St., Fremont, $210,000.

Gordon F. McGee, personal representative of the estate of Jeanet A. McGee, deceased, to Hutton Properties LLC, 1412 Austin Ln., Fremont, $182,000.

Catherine Julia Eldahl to Hector N. Ciprian Miranda and Alicia Mendoza Zetino, 1050 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $202,500.

Steven A. Thomas and Geraldine B. Thomas to Justin R. Hellwig and Erin Hellwig, that part of Government Lot 8 in Section 24, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., and located on Poll Island now known as Hartmann Island, $4,500.

Ha Mong Le to Jana Hall, 611 E. Sixth St., North Bend, $65,000.

Ralph B. Larsen and Marjorie A. Larsen to Dilmer Lima and Reyna Lopez, 1042 Davenport Ave., Fremont, $200,000.

Dylan Kaup and Chelsey Hagedorn to Miguel Jose Chicaj, 1421 N. Hancock St., Fremont, $195,000.

John J. Havekost and Marilyn K. Havekost to Matthew J. Havekost, 675 County Road 12 Blvd., Scribner.

Scott R. Uehling and Amy D. Uehling to Scott R. Uehling and Amy D. Uehling, trustees, or any success trustees, under the Scott R. Uehling and Amy D. Uehling Revocable Family Trust, dated Dec. 9, 2022, 1335 Glenwood Court, Fremont.

Scott R. Uehling to Scott R. Uehling and Amy D. Uehling, trustees, or any successor trustees, under the Scott R. Uehling and Amy D. Uehling Revocable Family Trust, dated Dec. 9, 2022, 505 Main St., Uehling.

Paul F. Piotrowski, personal representative of the estate of Agnes M. Schneiderwind, deceased, to Joseph R. Schneiderwind, 1166 S. Ridge Rd., Fremont.

Joan D. Brack to Nancy J. Waage and Joan D. Brack, 1014 Brickyard Drive, Hooper.

Nancy J. Waage, Sam Waage and Joan D. Brack to Nancy J. Waage, Sam Waage and Joan D. Brack, 1014 Brickyard Drive, Hooper.

Marlys J. Meyer, personal representative of the estate of Alex J. Meyer, deceased, to Marlys J. Meyer, the south half of the northeast quarter, except that portion of land lying west of the permanent drainage creek, all in Section 7, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Patricia J. Haberberger, personal representative of the estate of Jerry L. Burns, deceased, to Nisam LLC, 1724 N. Main St., Fremont, $110,000.

Conner Lloyd O’Neill to Felicia Emerson and Mark Linsky, 1455 W. Ninth St., Fremont, $210,000.

Scott A. Hasemann and Mary Kay Hasemann to Kelly Tebo, 120 U.S. Highway 275, West Point, $255,000.

Rebecca Hoge, personal representative of the estate of Bonnie L. Swim, deceased, to Dean Swim, 409 Elkhorn Ave., Winslow.

Sara Pelikan, trustee, to REO Asset Management Company LLC, 442 E. 10th St., Fremont, $89,136.89.

Stephen E. Hultgren, joined by Susan J. Hultgren, to Stephen E. Hultgren and Susan J. Hultgren, 820 W. 14th St., Fremont.

Kathy M. Moore to Christopher Joseph Prochaska, 300 E. Birchwood Drive, Hooper, $205,000.

Chris T. Popken and Nichole D. Popken to Loran Hilbers, Nathan D. Hilbers and Brent Hilbers, the west half of the southwest quarter in Section 34, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $804,000.

Linda M. Delaney to Elver Martinez Monarrez and Oneida Adilen Martinez, 2125 N. County Road 28, Fremont, $260,000.

Dennis H. Edmison and Vicki M. Edmison to Dennis H. Edmison, 144 Leisure Lake, North Bend.

Juan Ramon Cervantes and Maria Trujillo Cervantes to David Walbrecht and Patricia Walbrecht, 235 Ridgeland Ave., Fremont, $235,000.