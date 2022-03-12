Dodge County real estate transfers

Estate of Robert R. Ranslem to Matthew D. Brandenburg, 1214 N. Platte Ave., Fremont.

Diane M. Thomas, Terese Hill and James M. Hill Jr. to Ellen M. Thomas, 1540 N. Grant St., Fremont, $78,333.33.

Jorge L. Beltrand to Aaron M. Rains, 2067 E. 20th St., Fremont, $185,000.

Sheila Mae Sookram to Devan and E. Sookram, 1330 Barber St., Fremont.

Taylor M. Ruzicka-Scheele and Kolin Scheele, and Cheyenne L. Ruzicka-Ellinghausen and Brandon Ellinghausen to Kirk Ruzicka, 510 W. Eighth St., North Bend.

Patrick F. Van Dyke and Catherine A. Van Dyke to Patrick F. Van Dyke and Catherine A. Van Dyke, trustees of the Patrick and Catherine Van Dyke Living Trust dated July 28, 2021, 1422 Jones Drive, Fremont.

City of Fremont to Awesome Koncrete LLC, Lot 5B, Fremont Technology Park 5th Addition, a replat of Lot 5, Block 3, Fremont Technology Park 3rd Addition, Fremont.

I and I Holdings LLC to Nicholas James Morris and Cara E. Morris, 1785 S. Ridge Rd., Fremont.

Timothy A. Sass and Tami S. Sass to Rodger Menn and Debra Menn, south half of the southeast quarter of Section 36, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Rodger Menn and Debra Menn to Timothy A. Sass and Tami S. Sass, the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter and Tax Lot 1 being described as the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter except that part deeded to the Elkhorn River Drainage District in Deed recorded in Book 37 at page 368, all in Section 5, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Chad R. Rebbe and Cara A. Rebbe to Coleen R. Allen and Roxanne Allen, 705 Fifth St., Scribner, $50,900.

Coleen R. Allen to Roxanne Allen, 705 Fifth St., Scribner.

Roxanne Allen to Jason L. Allen, 705 Fifth St., Scribner, $71,771.

Sharyl L. Bales and Richard L.R.S. Bales Jr., co-personal representatives of the estate of Richard L. Bales, deceased, to Dave J. Kwasniewski and Diane A. Kwasniewski, 1395 E. Second St., Fremont, $165,000.

Sharyl L. Bales and Richard L.R.S. Bales Jr., co-personal representatives of the estate of Delores E. Bales, deceased, to Dave J. Kwasniewski and Diane A. Kwasniewski, 1395 E. Second St., Fremont.

Alma Ann Dostal to James F. Dostal, 1115 N. Park Ave., Fremont.

DPA Sunridge LLC to Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes, 3078 Aurora Dr., Fremont, $49,900.

Douglas L. Backens and Angela L. Backens to Douglas Backens, trustee, and Angela L. Backens, trustee, 1820 N. Nye Ave., Fremont.

John and Libby LLC to Victoria Ann Miller, 951 N. L St., Fremont, $76,000.

James F. Dostal to James F. Dostal, trustee of the James F. Dostal Trust of 2009, 1115 N. Park Ave., Fremont.

Nichols James Morris and Cara E. Morris to I and I Holdings LLC, 2010 N. D St., Fremont.

Scott Coufal II and Audra Coufal to Hunter W. Oerman, 510 E. Seventh St., North Bend, $13,500.

Kenneth D. Beebe and Patricia S. Beebe to Beebe Land LLC, the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 10, Township 17, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Aaron Waddell and Melanie Waddell, formerly known as Melanie Faltys, to Randy Naimon and Dawn Naimon, 609 Sixth St., Scribner, $185,000.

Lynette K. House to Dale L. Fowler and Ashley N. Fowler, 1232-1236 N. I St., Fremont, $85,000.

Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 1, Gallery 23 East Addition Replat 2, Dodge County, $83,850.

Amber M. Terry, personal representative of the estate of Donald E. Astle, to Todd Rhodes and Felicia Rhodes, 316 N. Downing St., Fremont, $240,000.

Timothy E. Robinson to Dodge County School District 0001, 505 S. H St., Fremont.

Katherine Skidmore and Steve Skidmore a/k/a Stephan Skidmore to Eric Skidmore, 515 E. Grant St., Hooper, $160,000.

Tami Rene Oestmann and Angelia Marie Ahl, co-personal representatives of the estate of Charles A. Wrage a/k/a Charles Wrage, deceased, to Orville Scott Clanton and Jayne E. Clanton, trustees of the Orville Scott Clanton and Jayne E. Clanton Trust, 2050 Austin Lane, Fremont, $180,000.

Beem LLC to CCS Rentals LLC, 65 S. Bell St., Fremont, $123,000.

Robert F. Wells and C. Ann Wells to Pedro Velasquez and Olga Rebeca Velasquez, 125 N. Maple St., Fremont, $87,000.

Denise M. Schwalb to Denise M. Schulz, 1342 Barber St., Fremont.

Michael J. Bittles and Patricia D. Bittles to Paul M. Robertson and Sarah K. Robertson, 1896 Luther Lane, Hooper.

Paul M. Robertson and Sarah K. Robertson to Ross W. Miller and Rachael M. Miller, 1896 Luther Lane, Hooper, $96,500.

Nettie Lou Giese by David C. Glese, her attorney-in-fact, to Trevor Macaluso and Meghan Reinert, 241 N. Howard St., Fremont, $220,000.

Hoppe Omega Redevelopment LLC to Fremont Omega LP, 2550 N. Nye Ave., Fremont, $200,000.

Beth A. Bell and Sharon Schrader, co-trustees, under the Hein Family Trust Agreement executed Feb. 2, 1999, and restated Aug. 21, 2013, to Hastings Family Holdings LLC, 148.74 acres, the north half of the northwest quarter lying south of the southerly right of way of Highway 30 in Section 14, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $892,440.

James L. Poulas, successor trustee under the Anita Poulas Living Trust, dated March 25, 2010, to James L. Poulas and Imogene Kucera, 2310 E. Seventh St., Fremont.

James J. Poulas and Janice A. Poulas to Alex Poulas and Kinsey Munderloh, 2310 E. Seventh St., Fremont, $230,000.

Dodge County Opportunity Zone Fund LLC to 2620 E. 23rd LLC, part of Lot 1, Block 1, Eastgate Plaza Addition, Fremont.

Patricia J. Meyer and Michael J. Meyer, co-personal representative of the Ward H. Meyer Estate, to Patricia J. Meyer, 145.39 acres, grantor’s undivided 2/3 interest in the south half of the northwest quarter, northeast quarter of the northwest quarter, and Tax Lot 3 in Section 12, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

DPA Sunridge LLC to Harold Ruppert and Patricia Ruppert, Lot 13, Block 3, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $52,000.

4GK LLC to Hastings Family Holdings LLC, 159.70 acres, the south half of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter and Tax Lot 6 being described as part of the southeast quarter of the southeast quarter lying north of the northerly right of way of U.S. Highway 30 all in Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter together with the north half of the northeast quarter of the southeast quarter together with a part of Tax Lot 5 in the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter and Tax Lot 9 in a part of the northeast quarter, all in Section 8, Township 17 North, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County,

P & S Properties LLC to Hutton Properties LLC, 224 E. 16th St., Fremont, $90,000.

City of Fremont to Selectel Inc., Lot 5A, Fremont Technology Park 5th Addition, Fremont.

First National Bank, Fremont, as personal representative of the estate of Robert L. Patton, deceased, to Robert J. Farnsworth and Sharon L. Farnsworth, 241 S. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $118,000.

Raymond Capron and Marilyn Capron to Fremont Beef Company, 643 Schneider St., Fremont, $35,000.

Jacqueline B. Lingle to Fremont Beef Company, 649 Schneider St., Fremont, $40,000.

Alex G. Oreliana and Nora E. Oreliana, formerly known as Nora E. Moncada, to Alyssa Stutzel Ryan and Eric Ryan, 1525 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $169,000.

Maggie Mae Holub to Maggie Mae Holub, 1181 County Road 8, Scribner.

Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Alex C. Johnson and Margaret Calmus, 2265 N. Aaron Way, Fremont, $234,000.

Gallery 23 East LLC to Thomas Gurnon and Deborah Gurnon, 4612 E. 18th Ave., Fremont, $75,000.

Joseph W. Smallwood to Christopher B. Baldwin, 1435 Monroe St., Fremont, $144,000.

Ronald C. Bopp and Gail L. Bopp, trustees, to Joel J. VonSeggern and Lisa C. VonSeggern, trustees, the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 24, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $745,000.

Asheville Homes LLC to Mark Harman and Jill Harman, 3020 Cottage Grove Lane, Fremont, $343,458.

Eugena A. Loudon to Julio Cesar Martinez Vazquez, 149 S. Pierce St., Fremont, $93,000.

Chad R. Rebbe and Cara Rebbe, Kimberly S. Taylor and Eric Taylor, Stephanie J. Busse f/k/a Stephanie J. Rebbe and Brian L. Busse to Ronald C. Bopp, trustee of the Ronald C. Bopp Revocable Trust, and Gail L. Bopp, trustee of the Gail L. Bopp Revocable Trust, the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 11, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $800,000.

Lyman Kit Wagner to George Wagner, 2234 County Road G, Hooper.

Lyman Kit Wagner, personal representative of the Lyman L. Wagner Estate, to Lyman Kit Wagner, the south 38 acres of the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 35, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, and the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 35, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Sharyl L. Bales and Richard L.R.S. Bales Jr., co-personal representatives of the estate of Delores E. Bales, to Richard L.R.S. Bales Jr., 740 E. First St., Fremont.

Sharyl L. Bales and Richard L.R.S. Bales Jr., co-personal representatives of the estate of Delores E. Bales, to Sharyl L. Bales and Marvin A. Bales, 650 W. South St., Fremont.

Sharyl L. Bales and Richard L.R.S. Bales Jr., co-personal representatives of the estate of Delores E. Bales, to Eugenia C. Kestler, 335 N. Crosby St., Fremont.

Sharyl L. Bales and Richard L.R.S. Bales Jr., co-personal representatives of the estate of Delores E. Bales, to Dale D. Nattress and Kathleen A. Nattress, 105 S. Morrell St., Fremont.

Sharyl L. Bales and Richard L.R.S. Bales Jr., co-personal representative of the estate of Delores E. Bales, to Michael D. Marty, 1149 W. First St., Fremont.

James D. Bartosh and Tammy Bartosh, Lori L. Hill and Todd Hill to Rylan Dvorak, 1120 E. First St., Fremont, $135,000.

J. Marlin Brabec, trustee of the J. Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust, executed June 2, 2017, and Marla E. Brabec, trustee of the Marla E. Brabec Revocable Trust, executed June 2, 2017, to Edward E. Loewe and Agnella J. Loewe, trustees of the Agnella J. Loewe Family Trust, 1853-1855 Ohio St., Fremont, $300,000.

Sheila M. Monke and David W. Monke, co-trustees of the Sheila M. Monke Trust as amended and restated Feb. 12, 2013, to J. Marlin Brabec, trustee of the J. Marlin Brabec Revocable Trust executed June 2, 2017, 1302-1306 Ohio St., Fremont, $205,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.