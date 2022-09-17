Dodge County real estate transfers

Helen K. Knosp and Daniel R. Knosp to Edwin Cerritos Lemus and Reina Venegas, 1410 E. 11th St., Fremont, $195,000.

NUNYA Business LLC to BJCE Properties LLC, 2005-2015 E. Cuming St., Fremont, $300,000.

Reed P. Rediger and Alyssa A. Rediger to Julio Paniagua, 334 W. Fourth St., Fremont, $67,500.

Poesen Properties LLC to BJCE Properties LLC, 1950 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $125,000.

Eric A. Tippery and Ruth A. Tippery to James Menking and Dorothy Menking, 314 and 320 Main St., Uehling, $100,000.

Chelsea Daugherty to Brian A. Stover and Lesli J. Cullen, 105 S. Cedar St., Hooper, $215,000.

Nancy J. Lammers to Nancy J. Lammers, trustee of the Nancy J. Lammers Revocable Trust, 1717 E. 16th St., Fremont.

Timothy Burkink, trustee, to Dyann Bradbury, 300 Sixth St., Scribner, $185,000.

Jeff D. Sindelar to Bradley J. Ferguson and Bethany Ferguson, 615 Shoreline Drive, Lot 73, North Bend, $400,000.

Suzanne E. Jensen and Medora E. Harper, co-trustees of the Lucille Jensen Trust, to Suzanne E. Jensen and Medora E. Harper, co-trustees of the Lucille Jensen Farm Trust, the east half of the west half of Section 31, Township 18 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Beulah M. Larsen to Cristian Godoy and Blanca Encinas, 1745 Gaeth Ave., Fremont, $225,000.

Bradley Scott and Barbara J. Scott to Joel McTaggart and Wanda Savoie, 1202 E. 19th St., Fremont, $216,000.

Todd Knoell to Chadd Young, an undivided one-fifth interest in and to a tract of land located in Section 24, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, being Tax Lot 105, said tract being that part of an island accreting to Tax Lot 104, containing 72 acres more or less.

Brandi Leidy to Scott Sorenson, an undivided one-fifth interest in and to a tract of land located in Section 24, Township 17 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, being Tax Lot 105, said tract being that part of an island accreting to Tax Lot 104, containing 72 acres more or less.

Rachael L. Archer to Village of Winslow, 102 South St., Winslow, $54,427.

Shawn Kotik and Christina M. Kotik to Village of Winslow, 106 South St., Winslow, $84,330.

Hoppe Homes LLC to Windmill Management LLC, 3514 Switchgrass St., Fremont, $251,351.

Kelli N. Sok and Jacob I. Sok, personal representatives for the estate of Michael J. Sok, deceased, to Tyler Schroedter and Judy Schroedter, 1512 Utah St., Fremont, $152,000.

Curtis H. Suelter to Gabrielle Keithley and Darin Keithley, 1826 E. Linden Ave., Fremont, $289,900.

MGR Farms Inc. to Cooperative Supply Inc., a tract of land located in the northeast quarter of Section 17, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $227,500.

Cory J. Hodges and Estee Heitshusen n/k/a Estee Hodges to Tonya Push, 606 Main St., Uehling, $140,000.

Anita J. Evers, personal representative of the estate of David A. Uher, deceased, to Linda Belsky, the west half of the northwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 33, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.