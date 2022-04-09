Dodge County real estate transfers

Mary Ann Paulger to Adam Lamprecht and Jill Lamprecht, 1633 W. 12th St., Fremont, $199,000.

Brian M. Greunke and Jennifer J. Greunke to Jennifer J. Greunke, 1221 N. Howard St., Fremont.

Louise F. Herzinger, personal representative of the estate of Gloria F. Wegner, to David N. Wegner, an undivided 25% interest in and to the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 20, Township 20 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Louise F. Herzinger, personal representative of the estate of Gloria F. Wegner, to Linda Kay Wegner, an undivided 25% interest in and to the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 20, Township 20 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Louise F. Herzinger, personal representative of the estate of Gloria F. Wegner, to Louise F. Herzinger, trustee of the testamentary trust, 759 County Road E, Scribner.

Leona K. Paden, sole trustee, or her successors in trust, under the Leona K. Paden Living Trust dated Dec. 13, 2007, to Amy Schulze and Paul Fleuren, 1599 S. Main St., Lot 7, Fremont, $490,000.

DPA Sunridge LLC to Asheville Homes LLC, 3017 Cottage Grove Lane, Fremont, $45,900.

DPA Sunridge LLC to Asheville Homes LLC, 3099 Cottage Grove Lane, Fremont, $45,900.

DPA Sunridge LLC to Asheville Homes LLC, 3035 Cottage Grove Lane, Fremont, $45,900.

Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Evan Michael Beran, 2253 N. Aaron Way, Fremont, $230,000.

Sharyl L. Bales and Richard L.R.S. Bales Jr., co-personal representatives of the estate of Delores E. Bales, deceased, to Sergio Salazar, 1049 W. First St., Fremont, $100,000.

David J. Koukol, successor trustee of deed of trust, to Newtek Small Business Finance LLC, 2010 N. Bell St., Fremont, $458,305.

David J. Koukol, successor trustee of deed of trust, to Newtek Small Business Finance LLC, 740 Davenport Ave., Fremont, $846,305.

David J. Koukol, successor trustee of deed of trust, to Newtek Small Business Finance LLC, 1156 W. 23rd St., Fremont, $241,319.

Brad Hajek and Samantha Johnson to Spencer McAndrew and Thao McAndrew, 215 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont, $210,000.

Ronald L. Kracl and Judith M. Monson, co-personal representatives of the estate of Helen G. Kracl, to Judith M. Monson, all of Helen G. Kracl’s interest in and to the southwest quarter of Section 4, Township 18 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and beginning at the west quarter corner of Section 4, Township 18 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC to Summer Baxa and Matthew G. Baxa, 2089 Brandon Lane, Fremont, $235,000.

Keith R. Johnson and Marcia M. Johnson to Keith R. Johnson and Marcia M. Johnson, trustees of the Keith R. Johnson and Marcia M. Johnson Living Trust dated March 16, 2022, 1577 County Road 20, Fremont.

Samuel Castellanos de Leon to Herman H. Castellanos Ortega, 1115 N. Somers Ave., Fremont.

Duane C. McKenzie and Judi C. McKenzie to Brad A. Johnson and Jennifer A. Johnson, as joint tenants with full rights of survivorship and not as tenants in common, and Robert Nielsen and Carol Nielsen, as joint tenants with full rights of survivorship and not as tenants in common, $41,860.

Norma M. Brune, as surviving trustee of the Brune Family Trust dated June 30, 2003, and any amendments, to Norma M. Brune, trustee of the decedent’s marital share, Trust B, a subtrust under the Brune Family Trust, dated June 20, 2003, and any amendments, the southeast quarter of Section 16, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Brett W. Fischer and Kristine G. Fischer to Kristine G. Fischer, trustee, and her successors in trust, under the Kristine G. Fischer Revocable Trust, dated Jan. 17, 2002, and any amendments thereto and restatements thereof, 5131 Ventura Drive, Fremont.

James L. Watts to Osvaldo A. Sanchez, 1014 W. Eighth St., Fremont, $23,000.

Agnes D. Malina, James J. Malina and Donna Malina to Agnes D. Malina, 2201 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.

Steven J. Arneal and Mary Leon Arneal to Maple Creek Poultry LLC, part of the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 36, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $38,360.

Maxine R. Arneal to Maple Creek Poultry LLC, part of the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 36, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Janet A. Johns and Timothy M. Johns to Maple Creek Poultry LLC, part of the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 36, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Dana J. Hanson f/k/a Dana J. Becker and Anthony D. Hanson to Michael Dirkschneider and Terri Dirkschneider, 1024 Eastwood Drive, Fremont, $450,000.

Estate of Peggy J. Thomas, deceased, to Monica Isabel Sanchez Gonzalez, 1220 E. 18th St., Fremont, $173,000.

