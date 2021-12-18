Dodge County real estate transfers

Mary Ann Stodola and Mary Ann Stodola, successor trustee of the Leroy G. Stodola Revocable Trust, and Sherri Marie Stodola n/k/a Sherri M. Wiese and Brian K. Wiese to Sherri M. Wiese and Brian K. Wiese, 820 W. Military Ave., Fremont.

Mary Ann Stodola and Mary Ann Stodola, success trustee of the Leroy G. Stodola Revocable Trust, and Sherri Marie Stodola n/k/a Sherri M. Wiese and Brian K. Wiese to Sherri M. Wiese and Brian K. Wiese, 305 E. 10th St., Fremont.

Mary Ann Stodola to Mary Ann Stodola, trustee of the Mary Ann Stodola Revocable Trust under agreement dated Sept. 13, 1999, as amended, 1925 N. Logan St., Fremont.

Mary Ann Stodola, personal representative of the estate of Leroy G. Stodola, to Mary Ann Stodola, success trustee of the Leroy G. Stodola Revocable Trust under agreement dated Sept. 13, 1999, as amended, 1925 N. Logan St., Fremont.

Kenneth J. Janousek a/k/a Kenneth Janousek and Alyse Christine Aerts-Janousek to Josue S. Flores and Fancy H. Flores, 1646 N. Broad St., Fremont, $181,000.

Ronald H. Sindelar and Peggy A. Sindelar to Ronald H. Sindelar and Peggy A. Sindelar, the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 18, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the north half of the west half of the northwest quarter of Section 1, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except those parts taken for road purposes.

Donald A. Etherington and Sharon J. Totten a/k/a Sharon J. Etherington to Eric L. Bowman and Ingren S. Bowman, Lot 14, Stover Subdivision, of part of the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 28, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $70,000.

DPA Sunridge LLC to Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes, Lot 14, Block 2, Sunridge Place Addition, Fremont, $45,900.

Ezra J. Washburn and Karen J. Washburn to Tammi M. Hayes and Allen D. Hayes, 1422 W. Ninth St., Fremont, $196,000.

Jack A. Annin and Nancy A. Annin to Jack A. Annin and Nancy A. Annin, 2204 Phelps Ave., Fremont.

Douglas Gnuse and LuAnne Gnuse to Six Street Apartments LLC, 1409 N. C St., Fremont, $220,000.

Jorge M. Medina and Margaret L. Medina to Samantha Siebler and Taylor Partridge, 1204 N. Main St., Fremont, $185,000.

Wallstreet Properties LLC to Susan C. Holland, 325 N. Howard St., Fremont, $180,000.

Sean M. Soderberg and Tyler Soderberg, co-personal representatives of the estate of Kathleen J. Soderberg, deceased, to Aaron R. Bozarth and Jennifer E. Bozarth, 2528 Seaton Ave., Fremont, $220,000.

Paul Haar, trustee of the Dorothy M. Harr Trust dated Feb. 13, 2008, to Carrie L. Hansen and Nicholas L. Hansen, 1850 Parkview Drive, Fremont, $260,000.

Shih-Ping Fu and Suet Fai Fu to Brass 50 LLC c/o Shih-Ping Fu, 330 W. 23rd St., Fremont.

Rodger Jay Menn and Debra Ann Menn to I and I Holdings LLC, Lot 2, Menn Subdivision, Dodge County, $125,001.

Dana G. and June C. Leland to Dodge County, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Bonita M. Horejsi, personal representative of the estate of Allen J. Horejsi, deceased, to Mark A. Horejsi and Craig S. Horejsi, an undivided one-third interest in and to all of Government Lots 2 and 3, South of the Union Pacific Railroad right-of-way situated in Section 12, Township 17 North, Range 4 East of the 6th P.M., Colfax County, and all accretions thereto; and an undivided one-third interest in and to all that part of Government Lot 1, in Section 12, Township 17 North, Range 4 East of the 6th P.M., Colfax County, which is south of a division fence line per the boundary line agreement filed in Book 73, Page 374, Deed Records of Colfax County, and all rights of grantors in and to said agreement including accretions thereto.

The Catholic Archbishop of Omaha to St. Lawrence Church of Scribner, the south 291.0 feet of the east 437.0 feet of the south 660.0 feet of the west 660.0 feet of the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Michael Stephenson, personal representative for the estate of Beverly J. Hamphill, deceased, to Kathy Renee Luschen, 1015 W. First St., Fremont, $55,000.

Glenda S. Hingst and David M. Hingst, Patrice Wagner Byrne and Erin P. Byrne to Brian Pojar and Jason Pojar, the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 16, Township 19 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $480,000.

Debora K. Kerwin n/k/a Debora K. Kerwin-Leriger and Ricky L. Leriger to Miranda N. Janisch, 1405 Lynden Circle, Fremont, $308,000.

Steven Cleary to Rachel Neisius, 120 Ash St., Snyder, $68,300.

Bradley Hueser to Tanner E. Bowman and Michelle L. Bowman, 2414 County Road B, Oakland, $385,000.

Jay M. Kment and Susan B. Kment to Linsey C. Houseman, 107 N. Pine St., Hooper, $80,000.

Steven C. Dahl and Lori Hansen-Dahl to Justin J. Hegg, 322 W. 10th St., Fremont, $525,000.

Wayne H. Beck, personal representative of the estate of Marcia J. Beck, to Wayne H. Beck, trustee of the “nonmarital share” testamentary trust referenced in and created by virtue of the will of Marcia J. Beck, admitted to probate in the matter of the estate of Marcia J. Beck, county court of Dodge County, Nebraska, Case No. PR 20-154, the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 13, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 11, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the northwest quarter of Section 3, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Wayne H. Beck, trustee of the “nonmarital share” testamentary trust referenced in and created by virtue of the will of Marcia J. Beck, admitted to probate in the matter of the estate of Marcia J. Beck, county court of Dodge County, Nebraska, Case No. PR 20-154, the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 13, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the southwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 11, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the northwest quarter of Section 3, Township 20 North, Range 5, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Darin P. Ishmiel to Manuel Duran Jimenez and Aliyah Duran, 1243 N. Pebble St., Fremont, $244,900.

Max Westerholt, personal representative of the estate of Duane H. Westerholt, to Max Westerholt, one-third undivided share of the south half of the southwest quarter of Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Manuel G. Calderon to Juan Pablo Luna Vasquez and Cecilia Luna, 136 N. Crosby St., Fremont, $25,000.

Minarick Family Properties LLC to One Source Roofing LLC, 130 W. Eighth St., North Bend, $100,000.

Bruce A. Willnerd and Kathy S. Willnerd to Brent A. Willnerd and Duane E. Willnerd, trustees of the Bruce and Kathy Willnerd Irrevocable Trust dated Sept. 27, 2021, 211 N. Spring St., Hooper.

Bruce A. Willnerd and Kathy S. Willnerd to Brent A. Willnerd and Duane E. Willnerd, trustees of the Bruce and Kathy Willnerd Irrevocable Trust dated Sept. 27, 2021, an undivided one-third interest in the east half of the southeast quarter of Section 4, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Blake Zrust and Brittney Barauskas n/k/a Brittney Zrust to Alan James Miller and Kayle Miller, 817 Main St., Uehling, $230,000.

Keith D. and Lorna J. Ringle to Dodge County, a tract of land located in the northeast quarter of Section 12, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,000.

Daniel Parr to Dodge County, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Pannier Family Investments LLC to Dodge County, a tract of land located in the southwest quarter of Section 1, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Andrew J. Gibson to Josue Borja Ciro, 202 S. Nebraska St., Hooper, $10,000.

Chris A. Leaver and Mary Beth Leaver to Dale E. Temus, 3347 County Road 18, Fremont, $145,000.

James K. and Doras Lewis to Richard S. Getzschman, Lot 252, McGinn Lake, North Bend, $10,000.

Rodney L. Merrill and LeAnn J. Merrill to JAB Properties LLC, 835 N. Bell St., Fremont, $125,000.

House Family 1 LLC to Curtis Morris and Jennifer Morris, and Carol Morris, 543 W. South St., Fremont, $34,432.

Christopher Lee Johnson to Sean M. Tyler and Katherine A. Tyler, 7183 W. U.S. Highway 30, Ames, $49,000.

Lester L. Ladd a/k/a Lester Ladd and Sandra E. Ladd to Arps Red-EMix Inc., 239 S. H St., Fremont; and 319 W. Vine St., Fremont, $70,000.

NMK Properties LLC to Sheldon E.N. Smith and June C. Smith, 1847 N. D St., Fremont, $195,000.

Dennis D. Buckridge and Denece L. Buckridge to Jose G. Pizarro and Erika Martinez, 339-345 N. L St., Fremont, $222,000.

John Monson to The Sabarro Company LLC, 231 N. Platte Ave., Fremont, $72,000.

