Dodge County real estate transfers

Elwood Wobken and Bonnie Wobken to Elwood Wobken and Bonnie Wobken, trustees of the Elwood Wobken and Bonnie Wobken Revocable Trust Agreement dated Aug. 19, 2021, the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter, the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, and the south half of the northwest quarter of the southeast quarter, all in Section 36, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the north half of the southwest quarter of Section 26, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, except the west 20 acres of the north half of the southwest quarter of Section 26, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 26, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the north 37.59 acres of Tax Lot 3, lying in the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 35, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.