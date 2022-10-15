Dodge County real estate transfers

Brian Wiese and Sherry Wiese to Reggie Gay and Marcy Gay, Lot 17, Copperhead Subdivision, Fremont, $130,000.

Brian Wiese and Sherry Wiese to Ben J. Siebler and Dianne K. Siebler, Lot 15, Copperhead Subdivision, Fremont, $130,000.

Donna Murphy to Logan M. Winterstein and Haley Winterstein, 322 W. 21st St., Fremont, $250,000.

First National Bank of Omaha to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 152 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $750,000.

Ellen Ann Halladay to Renae M. Kirschenmann, 411 W. Eighth St., North Bend.

Sidney William and Michael Scott Moeller, personal representatives of the estate of Willa E. Moeller, deceased, to Sidney W. Moeller, the south half northeast quarter and the north half southeast quarter and the east half southwest quarter southeast quarter and Tax Lot 20; the southeast quarter of Section 28, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and the west half northwest quarter and northwest quarter southwest quarter of Section 33, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Sidney William and Michael Scott Moeller, personal representatives of the estate of Willa Moeller, deceased, to Michael S. Moeller, south half southwest quarter and Tax Lots 3 and 7 being all that part of the south half of Section 22, lying south, southerly and westerly of Highway 275, all in Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 21, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Thomas L. Kruger and Roxanne K. Kruger to Paul C. Wachter and Mary N. Wachter, co-trustees, or any successor trustee or co-trustee, of the Paul C. Wachter Trust, as amended and restated Sept. 24, 2021, 335-339 N. Pierce St., Fremont, $300,000.

Steven Wayne Severson to Joshua Jay Moore, 2306 E. Third St., Fremont, $250,000.

Tyler J. Moser to Dakota Klein and Emily Preister, 807 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $215,000.

Brian Wiese and Sherry Wiese to Michael L. Steinbach, trustee of the Michael L. Steinbach Revocable Trust Agreement dated May 3, 2002, an undivided one-half interest, and Patsy C. Steinbach, trustee of the Patsy C. Steinbach Revocable Trust Agreement dated May 3, 2002, an undivided one-half interest, Lot 6, Copperhead Subdivision, Fremont, $125,000.

Heather A. Parker, personal representative of the estate of Karen Parker, to Angela Parker, 1312 Watson St., Fremont, $220,000.

Nicolas Alonso and Marta Ordonez Tzunux to Pentecostal Church of God International Movement – Rocky Mountains Region, 530 W. Jensen St., Fremont, $160,000.

Maven Holdings LLC to Angel A. Berganza Magana and Carla Berganza, 335 S. Howard St., Fremont, $230,000.

CHADMIMI LLC to MBLH LLC, 2536 Oxford St., Fremont, $34,900.

Mauri B. Wright and Cheryl L. Wright to Elaine M. Johnson and Jed M. Johnson, 350 E. 15th St., Fremont, $210,000.

DPA Sunridge LLC to Vinton 22 LLC, 3052 Dawn Drive, Fremont, $150,000.

Beverly A. Wieman, trustee of the Beverly A. Wieman Revocable Trust, to Inger Kindler and Eric L. Bowman, 1943 Pine St., Fremont, $35,000.

Alexander Pospisil to Jordan Johnson, 116 N. Oak St., Dodge, $12,750.

Beta Homes LLC to Jose Larios Ramirez, 433 W. Sixth St., Fremont, $80,000.

Jonathan L. Boothe Jr. and Samara S. Boothe to Ryan Kopejtka, 422 N. Nye Ave., Fremont, $55,000.

City of Fremont to Parkview Properties LLC, 422 N. Nye Ave., Fremont.

Ryan Kopejtka to Parkview Properties LLC, 422 N. Nye Ave., Fremont, $80,000.

Gregg R. Lay, personal representative of the estate of Rachel C. Lay, to Cody M. Lay and Rikki A. Frey, the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter, and the east half of the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter, and the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter, and Tax Lot 2, Section 17, Township 22 North, Range 7, West of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Larry F. Jirsak and Mary Beth Jirsak to Jazmine Jirsak and Jayden Rannells, 726 N. Irving St., Fremont, $92,500.

Shawn Kaup, personal representative of the estate of Barbara Kuddes a/k/a Barbara Kaup a/k/a Barbara M. Rogers, deceased, to Jeffrey Acklle and Deanna Acklle, 605 W. Fourth St., Fremont, $135,000.

Robert A. and Anne T. Vaught to Eric A. Maciolek, 406 N. Thomas St., Fremont.

Robert A. and Anne T. Vaught to Lesa A. Reeves, 1611 County Road N. Blvd., Fremont.

Charmayne L. Bates f/k/a Charmayne Lea Doudney and David Bates to Edgar Gallardo, 1126 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $160,000.