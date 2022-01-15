Dodge County real estate transfers

Dean Uher, trustee of the Gerald A. Uher Revocable Trust, to Tyler Doernemann, the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 33, Township 20 North, Range 5 East, of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $700,000.

Fremont Northern Railroad Inc. to Fremont Northern LLC, strips of land located in Townships 17 and 18, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $750,000.

Jeffrey S. Helget and Julie M. Helget to Brian K. Wiese and Sherri M. Wiese, 928 W. Sixth St., Fremont, $20,000.

Tonya M. Push to Donald M. Edwards and Judith Lee Edwards, 503 E. Grant St., Hooper, $70,000.

Beacom Investments LLC to Kayla Martensen and Angela Osborne, 1906 N. Union St., Fremont, $153,000.

Michael D. Polmantier and Cheri J. Polmantier to Bagadirh LLC, the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 11, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; Tax Lot 3 located in Section 11, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; the southeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 11, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, and Tax Lot 4 located in Section 11, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; a tract of land located in the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 11, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and Tax Lot 7 in Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,375,000.

John J. Havekost and Marilyn K. Havekost to Matthew J. Havekost, the northeast quarter of the southwest quarter, the south half of the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter and the south half of the southwest quarter of Section 36, Township 20 North, Range 6 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Muller Farms Incorporated to Evan Muller and Janelle Muller, the east 1,060 feet of the south 850 feet of the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 28, Township 20 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $82,720.

Matt E. Mitchell and Kelly A. Mitchell, trustees of the MKM Irrevocable Trust dated May 27, 2016, to Timothy Levenhagen, 4553 Pacific Ave., Fremont, $307,000.

Tyler L. McBeth and Ashton McBeth a/k/a Ashton Grell to Ryan Totten and Tonya Push, 948 E. 12th St., Fremont, $185,000.

Christensen Group LLC to Brian Wiese and Sherry Wiese, a parcel of land located in the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter and the northwest quarter of the southwest quarter, all in Section 16, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $210,000.

Christopher Parr to Wendy Wredt and Thurman Harvey, 720 E. First St., Fremont, $175,000.

Luke Gregory Baldwin to Chris Parr, 132 S. Howard St., Fremont, $261,037.

Dennis Beck and Marilyn Beck to Wayne H. Beck, the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter and the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter of Section 23, Township 20 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $960,000.

Robert L. Ward Revocable Trust, dated June 5, 2007, to Timothy A. Sass and Tami S. Sass, the south half of the southeast quarter of Section 36, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $620,000.

Randy B. Schallhorn and Valjean Schallhorn, co-trustees of the Randy B. Schallhorn and Valjean A. Schallhorn Joint Revocable Trust dated July 18, 2018, to Wayne Beck, 467 County Road 5, Dodge, $192,180.

Dennis Beck and Marilyn Beck, Joyce Peterson, Dean and Joan Plummer, Robert and Bonita Pierce, Ron and Kathleen Grobeck to Wayne Beck, 467 County Road 5, Dodge, $1,729,620.

Edward E. Loewe and Agnella J. Loewe, trustees of the Agnella J. Loewe Family Trust, to Lonnie Brown and Sonja Brown, 1330 E. Sixth St., Fremont, $112,000.

Janet Meyer to Timothy Meyer and Patricia Meyer, 505 Third St., Snyder.

Matthew T. and Kathy J. Hoschiet to Dodge County, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

William C. Ibsen Jr. to Dodge County, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 2, Township 17 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes to Shawn Cole and Catherine Cady, 3017 Aurora Drive, Fremont, $351,612.

Mary Ann Stodola, trustee of the Mary Ann Stodola Revocable Trust, and Mary Ann Stodola, trustee of the Leroy G. Stodola Revocable Trust, to David Welles and Janet Young, 1206 W. Military Ave., Fremont, $80,000.

Estate of Lyman L. Wagner to Matt T. Wagner and Anna J. Wagner, a tract of land lying in part of the east half of the southwest quarter of Section 35, Township 20 North, Range 8 East, Dodge County, containing 27.44 acres, more or less; and the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter and the southwest quarter of the northeast quarter in Section 35, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $805,920.

Geraldine D. Clausen to Patrick E. McCauley and Barbara J. McCauley, 2017 Donald St., Fremont, $204,500.

Garry D. Tucker to Ricky R. Tucker and Sarah J. Tucker, 101 S. Cherry St., Nickerson.

Stephanie A. Arnold n/k/a Stephanie Ann Statler to Patrick T. Arnold, 302 E. Grant St., Hooper.

Matthew Miller to Misty Burdess, 2249 E. Ninth St., Fremont.

MDF Properties LLC to Chad Langemeier and Madysen Langemeier, 648 E. Fourth St., Fremont, $465,000.

Fremont Northern LLC to Nebraska Trails Foundation Inc., strips of land in Townships 17, 18 and 19, Range 9 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Amber A. Bjorklund f/k/a Amber A. Rosenbach and Dustin Bjorklund to Dalia Ruvalcaba, 1410 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $150,000.

Lane Hoskins and Mallory Hoskins to Amber Ann Bjorklund, 4260 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, $259,900.

MC Kamp Investments LLC to Michael James Arkfeld and Alicia Marie Arkfeld, 6278 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $339,000.

NMK Properties LLC to Benjamin J. Langemeier and Lauren E. Hamilton, 847-849 N. Union St., Fremont, $230,000.

Alejandro Saenz to Lanette L. Saenz, 1620 W. Military Ave., Fremont.

Harold M. and Cheryl R. DeWispelare to Cheryl R. DeWispelare, 2070 Morningside Rd., Fremont.

Brett W. Kindler and Kari L. Kindler a/k/a Kari L. Herman to Brett W. Kindler and Kari L. Kindler, 445 E. 21st St., Fremont.

James D. Kock and Pamela J. Kock to Kock Properties LLC, 2081 E. 20th St., Fremont, $20,000.

Leroy C. Bopp, personal representative for the estate of Karen A. Moore, deceased, to Keith Potter and Marty Potter, 2122 N. Irving St., Fremont, $116,500.

Alexander M. Siems and Amanda R. Siems to Pascal Knutson and Lonetta Knutson, 137 S. Howard St., Fremont, $289,900.

David H. Franzluebbers a/k/a David Franzluebbers and LuAnn M. Franzluebbers a/k/a LuAnn Franzluebbers to Kyle B. Franzluebbers and Kelsey J. Franzluebbers, 509 County Road 2, Dodge.

Fremont Northern LLC to City of Hooper, part of the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 20, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; part of the north half of the northeast quarter of Section 20, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; and part of the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter and the northeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 20, and the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter of Section 17, all in Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

