Dodge County real estate transfers

Craig Murman and Debra Murman to O-NE Metro Holdings LLC, 108 N. Howard St., Fremont, $218,000.

Roger G. Petersen and Debora L. Petersen to Ronald S. Vosler Sr. and Michelle A. Vosler, a tract of land in the west half of the southwest quarter of Section 22, Township 18 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

James P. Wewel and Jodi A. Wewel to Garrett C. Teel and Emma M. Teel, 2953 N. Clarkson St., Fremont, $480,000.

Xeily Aguilar and Marcos Rodriguez to Mark Gene Wegner, 249 N. Crosby St., Fremont, $94,000.

Margaret M. Arp to Janice M. Brown, 1330 N. Garden City Rd., Fremont, $310,000.

David G. Jensen to Brooklyn Shotkoski, 1934 E. First St., Fremont, $270,000.

Nina B. Kavich to Pam Ashmore, 230 W. 19th St., Fremont, $300,000.

Billy J. Hubbell III and Kristin J. Hubbell to Arch’s Grandson LLC, 205 Jefferson Rd., Fremont, $100,000.

Benjamin Adler and Jamie Adler to Matthew J. Egr and Kristin R. Reinders, 2114 Charles St., Fremont, $245,000.

Stacy A. Tracy and Jane K. Tracy to Jeffrey T. Needels and Sharon K. Needels, 1445 E. 11th St., Fremont, $135,000.

Jerry D. Nordboe and Virginia L. Nordboe to Stuart A. Hircock and Grace A. Hircock, 633 Main St., North Bend, $40,000.

Katlin S. Vampola and Joseph Lee Vampola to Joseph Vampola, trustee of the Joseph and Katlin Vampola Family Trust, 1915 N. I St., Fremont.

Elna D. Saalfeld, trustee of the Elna D. Saalfeld Trust, to Rachelle J. Jelinek, 1347 N. Grant St., Fremont, $198,000.

Christopher J. Bell and Lori J. Bell to Tomas Canil Ajanel and Aura Marina Pu Grave, 2030 N. Keene Ave., Fremont, $145,000.

Laura E. Weddell and Kris S. Weddell to Devin Rock, 200 N. Cedar St., Hooper, $125,000.

Gallery 23 East LLC to Gallery 23 Townhomes LLC, Lots 19-26 inclusive, and Lots 30-33 inclusive, in Block 3, Gallery 23 East Addition Replat 2; Lots 7-16 inclusive, in Block 2, Gallery 23 East Addition Replat 3; Lots 5-10 inclusive, in Block 3, Gallery 23 East Addition Replat 3; and Lots 1 and 2, Block 4, Gallery 23 East Addition Replat, $823,060.

Dennis Lee Schulenberg and Frances Joy Schulenberg to Colleen S. Morrissey, 1150 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont, $220,000.

Dodge County, Nebraska, Political Subdivision, to City of Fremont, Nebraska, A Municipal Corporation, Lot 1, Fremont Technology Park 4th Addition, Fremont.

Adam Buresh, personal representative of the estate of Andrea M. Buresh, deceased, to Thomas J. Frank and Tonja L. Frank, 220 E. Seventh St., North Bend, $110,600.

Kalend McCurdy and Whitney McCurdy to Hubbell Homes of Omaha LLC, Lot 1, Block 4, Brooks Hollow Second Addition, Fremont, $67,000.

Jonathan J. Wiseman and Jennifer R. Wiseman to Oakley Properties LLC, 838 W. 17th St., Fremont, $85,000.

David R. Hallowell and Barbara S. Hoesing, personal representatives of the estate of LoisAnn Hallowell, deceased, to David R. Hallowell and Barbara S. Hoesing, successor trustees of the Robert C. Hallowell and LoisAnn Hallowell Revocable Trust Agreement dated Aug. 24, 2005, 2730 N. Laverna St., Fremont.

Michael C. Champoux to Melanie L. Johnson, Patrick W. Champoux, Steven M. Champoux, and Robert D. Champoux, as tenants in common, Cabin 24, Summer Haven Lake, Dodge County, $43,000.

Melanie L. Johnson and Darold R. Johnson, Patrick W. Champoux and Michelle Champoux, Steven M. Champoux, and Robert D. Champoux and Jan M. Champoux to Cottonwoods Getaway LLC, Cabin 24, Summer Haven Lake, Dodge County.

Jeffrey T. Needels and Sharon K. Needels to Ignation Properties LLC, 1445 E. 11th St., Fremont.

Gary Leigh Bolton and Denise Marie Bolton to Gary Leigh Bolton and Denise Marie Bolton, 2134 Bramblewood Lane, Fremont.

Evan Longacre and Nichole Longacre to JPHRY LLC, 623 Schurman St., Fremont, $70,000.

City of Fremont to Allo Fremont LLC, Lot 1, Fremont Technology Park 4th Addition, Fremont.

