Dodge County real estate transfers

Charles W. Kelberlau and Beverly J. Kelberlau, and Myron H. Andrews and Jean C. Andrews to Brian Villwok and Dana Villwok, 1250 N. D St., Fremont, $145,000.

Gene L. Blank and Patricia Blank to Joel A. Nunberg and Michele Nunberg, 1501 N. Nye Ave., Fremont, $375,000.

Shari Smith, personal representative of the estate of Marilyn Livingston a/k/a Marilyn M. Livingston, deceased, to Douglas Livingston, 1120 N. Platte Ave., $150,000.

Mark T. Boschult, trustee of the Anne T. Boschult Revocable Trust Agreement, to Mark T. Boschult, Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4, in Block 1 an Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, in Block 2, all in Dockstader’s Addition to the City of Fremont; together with that portion of Sixth Street between the east margin of Pierce Street and the west margin of the Chicago, Burlington & Quincy right-of-way, all in Dodge County.

Mark T. Boschult, trustee of the Anne T. Boschult Revocable Trust Agreement, to Mark T. Boschult, 338 W. 22nd St., Fremont.

Mark T. Boschult, trustee of the Anne T. Boschult Revocable Trust Agreement, to Lynn Chleborad, the east half of the northwest quarter, the east half of the southwest quarter and the west half of the west half of the west half of the southeast quarter of Section 1, Township 20 North, Range 7, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Mark T. Boschult, trustee of the Anne T. Boschult Revocable Trust Agreement, to Lynn Chleborad, the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter and a tract of land located in the north half of the southwest quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 35, Township 19, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Mark T. Boschult, trustee of the Anne T. Boschult Revocable Trust Agreement, to Mark T. Boschult, 341 W. 23rd St., Fremont.

William A. and Kimberly K. Wilch to William A. Wilch and Kimberly K. Wilch, trustees of the William and Kimberly Revocable Trust dated Dec. 21, 2022, 2521 Heritage Lane, Fremont.

Kenneth Matheny to Dale Rangeloff, 700 Main St., Scribner, $10,000.

Andrew Hessner and Monica Hessner to Ross Ronald Mehaffey, 203 Rangeline Rd., Snyder, $147,500.

Chris M. Beaton and Renee M. Beaton to Hope Investments LLC, 2506 Palmer Drive, Fremont, $725,000.

Asheville Homes LLC to Scott A. Perrigo, 3099 Cottage Grove Ln., Fremont, $319,900.

Gallery 23 East LLC to ReadyTech-Go Inc., 4491 E. 22nd St., Fremont, $1,228,194.

Irene Klein to Village of Winslow, 303 Dodge Ave., Winslow, $58,887.

Shawn Kotik and Christina M. Kotik, also known as Christina Kotik, to Village of Winslow, Nebraska, 403 Dodge Ave., Winslow, $115,999.

Sweet Lizzy 7 LLC to Village of Winslow, Nebraska, 309 Elkhorn Ave., Winslow, $37,920.

Robert G. Krafka to Jason McDermott, 1102 E. 10th St., Fremont, $84,000.

Jeremy Ten Kley and Christy Ten Kley to Christopher Scott and Heather Scott, 1671 County Road L, Hooper, $667,000.

Gwyn M. Jarrett, Cheryl K. Sellhorst and Deanne J. Flessner to Schram Road 8901 LLC, the northwest quarter of Section 7, Township 17 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

KLR Construction Company to RD Leasing LLC, Lot 3, Howard Court Addition, Fremont, $60,750.

Diane Poppe, co-trustee of the Arthur H. and Dolores A. Bose Living Trust, to Oscar A. Magana, 2108 N. Cedar St., Fremont, $233,000.

Doris Docweller to M. Lucille Baum, trustee of the Newell J. and M. Lucille Baum Revocable Trust, the south 3 feet of Tax Lot 10 in Section 17, Township 19 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $1,000.

Bobbi J. Kudrna, personal representative of the estate of Allen L. Hunke, deceased, to Jason Hunke, 1718 E. First St., Fremont, $280,000.

Pamela Lynn Hopkins to Ally R. Ibsen, 4037 Yager Rd., Fremont.

Oakley Properties LLC to Steven Samson, 838 W. 17th St., Fremont, $185,000.