Dodge County real estate transfrs

Hoppe Homes LLC to Windmill Management LLC, 3472 Switchgrass St., Fremont, $251,351.

Richard D. Siders and Ruth Anne Siders to Richard Vyhlidal and Dianne Vyhlidal, co-trustees of the Richard and Dianne Vyhlidal Family Trust, 2508 Park Place Drive, Fremont, $360,000.

Lawrence D. Marvin to H Rentals of Fremont LLC, 635 N. Main St., Fremont, $300,000.

Terry L. Synovec to 3TD LLC, 1205 E. 23rd St., Fremont, $630,000.

Lyle Lovelady and Connie Belak, co-personal representatives of the estate of James P. Belak Jr., deceased, to Connie Belak, 835 W. Fifth St., Fremont.

Phyllis Harlan to Adam M. and Amber M. Push, the west half of the east half of the southwest quarter of Section 30, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Adam M. and Amber M. Push to E6K Farm LLC, the west half of the east half of the southwest quarter of Section 30, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Fremont Area Land Co. LLC to Zachry Buresh and Becky Buresh, 2691 S. Lauren Lane, Fremont, $70,900.

Amy Heller to Rodney and Kathleen Skinner, the southeast quarter of Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Kathleen and Rodney Skinner to Amy Heller and Deborah S. Shanks, the southeast quarter of Section 22, Township 19 North, Range 6, East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Tyler Gengler and Blanca Gengler to Jesus A. Amaya Maradiaga and Ileana P. Iraheta Cruz, 1314 E. First St., Fremont, $159,000.

Delano G. Reese and Edith M. Reese to Kelly R. Reese and Mary C. Reese, 1125 E. Linden Ave., Fremont.

Lyle E. Saunders to Pamela J. Woods and Daniel L. Maser, 511 W. Jensen St., Fremont, $93,000.

Daniel R. Knosp and Helen Knosp to Robert L. Fischer, 1830 N. Platte Ave., Fremont, $117,000.

Timothy Burkink, trustee, to Dyann Bradbury, 300 Sixth St., Scribner.

Peter D. O’Connell and Debbie K. O’Connell to Peter D. O’Connell and Debbie K. O’Connell, 1735 N. Logan St., Fremont.

David A. Millie and Leatta A. Millie to David A. Millie and Leatta A. Millie, trustees, 2311 Teakwood Drive, Fremont.

Garrett C. Teel and Emma M. Teel to Think Prevention LLC, 2953 N. Clarkson St., Fremont.

The Home Heroes LLC to Adam D. Popken and Ayla Popken, 1555 E. First St., Fremont, $185,000.

Robert D. Reynolds, sheriff, to Wells Fargo Bank National Association, 1350 N. D St., Fremont, $190,000.

The Ritz Lake LLC to Dalton Jenkins and Mariah McNulty, 2717 Ritz Place, Fremont.

Cerise Construction Inc. d/b/a KC Homes to Charles F. Brockman Jr. and Ann M. Brockman, 3078 Aurora Drive, Fremont, $417,280.

Thomas G. Emanuel and Linda M. Emanuel to Ronald J. Emanuel and Wendi R. Emanuel, a tract of land located in the southeast quarter of Section 1, Township 18 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $16,000.

Ronald J. Emanuel and Wendi R. Emanuel to Ronald J. Emanuel and Wendi R. Emanuel, 1365 County Road 7, North Bend.

Bonnie Vogltance, personal representative of the estate of Mary M. Grovijohn, deceased, to Rick J. Brune and Peg M. Brune, the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 17, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $436,000.

Bonnie Vogltance, personal representative of the estate of Rudolph H. Grovijohn, deceased, to Rick J. Brune and Peg M. Brune, the north half of the southeast quarter of Section 17, Township 19 North, Range 5 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $436,000.

R.T. Management a/k/a RT Management Inc. to Sidney C. Dillon, trustee of the Sidney C. Dillon Revocable Trust Agreement, 1628 W. Military Ave., Fremont.

Jeremy Schwanebeck to Schwanebeck Town Rentals LLC, 821 Oak St., North Bend; 920 E. Eighth St., North Bend; 830 E. Ninth St., North Bend; and 710 Catalpa St., North Bend.

Jeremy Schwanebeck to Schwanebeck Town Rentals LLC, 205 McGinn’s Lake, North Bend.

Andrew G. Hespen to Chris and Cheryl Hancock, 203 N. Myrtle St., Hooper.

Liliana E. Shannon to Homes of Milk and Honey 6, LLC, 905 E. Military Ave., Fremont, $133,600.

Andrew M. Loudon, attorney at law and on behalf of the estate of Norma J. Nelson, to Steven M. Nelson and Scott D. Nelson, 442 S. Ridge Rd., Lot 32A, Fremont.

Grant Prenzlow and Katee Prenzlow to Ross Mehaffey and Rebekah Mehaffey, 410 W. 10th St., North Bend.

Lyle Lovelady and Connie Belak, co-personal representatives of the estate of James P. Belak Jr., deceased, to Kelly M. Soderling, 814 W. Fifth St., Fremont.

Kevin S. Clanton and Andrea E. Clanton, co-trustees of the Clanton Revocable Trust dated July 21, 2015, to Jeffrey S. Rump and Kristine K. Rump, 1599 S. Main St., Lot 12, Fremont, $435,000.

Debrah E. Brookhouser to Parkview Properties LLC, 336 E. 12th St., Fremont, $142,500.

Deer Pointe Corp. to Redneb Builders Inc., Lot 2, Block 5, Brooks Hollow Second Addition, Fremont, $69,900.

Gloria J. Wedegren and Cory Wedegren to Cory Hodges and Estee Hodges, 215 Elm St., Uehling, $228,000.

Carrie Carper and Matt Carper and Becky Miralles and Jay Miralles to Danielle Marie Turner, 160 Pershing Rd., Fremont, $160,000.

Anthony E. Swirczek and Beth Ann Swirczek to Lukas Severin, 1800 N. Logan St., Fremont, $130,900.

Gerald Boyer to Cory Mike Dixon and Hydee Jo Dixon, 1133 N. Morrell St., Fremont, $177,000.

Dalton Jenkins and Mariah McNulty to The Ritz Lake LLC, Lot 9, Block 2, Ritz Lake Addition, Fremont.

LeRoy C. Nelsen and Pamela J. Nelsen to LeRoy C. Nelsen, trustee, 154.99 acres in Tax Lot 5, located in Section 12, Township 18, Range 7, Dodge County; and the east one-half of the southeast quarter, located in Section 12, Township 18, Range 7, Dodge County.

City of North Bend to Brandon Christensen and Elizabeth Christensen, 820 W. 10th St., North Bend, $8,760.

Ed Frank Faltin, trustee, and Rosalie Marie Faltin, trustee, to Jennifer Erin Baier, 3328 N. Armour Drive, Fremont, $370,000.

Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Velen Zepeda, 440 W. Eighth St., Fremont, $204,700.