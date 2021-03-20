DodgeCares donates over $70,000 to local charities

A total of $70,669 was presented to 15 local, nonprofit organizations located throughout eastern Nebraska and western Iowa from DodgeCares, Inc. The check presentation was hosted virtually on Zoom by Michelle Jenkins, president of DodgeCares Board of Directors, and Greg Kraemer, vice president of DodgeCares Board of Directors.

The money was raised despite the challenges faced in 2020 due to COVID-19. The NP Dodge Company matched every agent and employee donation up to $250.

DodgeCares, Inc. contributions are for the following nonprofit charitable organizations: Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity; Habitat for Humanity Omaha; Habitat Humanity Sarpy; Heart Ministry Center; Lydia House; Open Door Mission; Pottawattamie County Housing Trust Fund; Project HouseWorks; Siena/Francis House; Sleep in Heavenly Peace; Stephen Center; Together Inc.; Washington County Food Pantry; Wounded Warriors; Youth Emergency Services.

A 501©(3) exempt charitable organization founded in 2002 by agents of the NP Dodge Company, DodgeCares, Inc. collects and distributes tax-deductible contributions from NP Dodge sales associates, employees and the general public.

