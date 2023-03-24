Tommy’s Express Car Wash in Fremont will be having a special promotion in honor of National Cleaning Week which takes place the last week of March.

To help consumers jumpstart their spring clean routine, on Sunday, March 26, participating Tommy’s Express locations, which includes the Fremont location, will be giving away their top wash, The Works, for free (a $18-$22 value).

National Cleaning Week is an initiative targeted at encouraging everyone to clean their homes, closets, and cars. Maintaining a clean environment helps to lower the spread of viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens that cause diseases and trigger allergic reactions, a press release said. A clean space also is closely associated with improved moods, decreased stress levels, and enhanced productivity.

In addition to giving away free washes, new members can receive a free month of unlimited washes by downloading the app and signing up for the Tommy’s Express unlimited wash club membership for as low at $19.99 a month. Some locations will have goodie bags and other giveaways. Sign up for a free month at tommys-express.com.