The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently announced the awarding of nearly $34,000 in literacy grants to Nebraska nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools.
These funds are aimed at supporting adult, family and summer literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center across the 44 states Dollar General serves. The grants awarded to Nebraska organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of more than 2,000 Nebraskans.
Statewide grants are part of more than $8.3 million that the Dollar General Literacy Foundation awarded this morning. Recipients of the grant announcements plan to use Dollar General Literacy Foundation funds to help adults learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, promote childhood summer reading or learn English.
In addition to the grants awarded, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation is also currently accepting applications for youth literacy grants through 10 a.m. May 16. Youth literacy grants support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations in implementing new or expanding existing literacy efforts. Funding can be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials or software to enhance literacy programs. Applications are available online at www.dgliteracy.org.