Downtown gift shop offers variety of items

When we watch old classic Christmas movies, one thing we often see is people enjoying sleigh rides.

Growing up in Upstate New York, Tom Ender has fond memories of those sleigh rides.

“It’s very mountainous where we lived,” he said. “We always got a lot of snow at Christmas.”

Ender and his partner, Brian Seil, own the Wise Olde Owl gift shop on Main Street in Downtown Fremont.

“Brian grew up on a farm in Iowa,” Ender said. “So we both know small-town life.”

Ender’s parents ran a small grocery store.

“One thing I learned right away,” he said, “is that running a store is a 24-hours-a-day thing, seven days a week. It becomes you.”

Both Ender and Seil agree that their years of commitment and devotion to their business, which they opened in 2014, has paid off in many ways.

“We were voted Best Giftshop Winner for the fifth straight year,” Ender said.

This year the Wise Olde Owl was also named Best Downtown Business.

Prior to running a giftshop, Ender worked as a director of quality control for Aveda, which supplied all-natural haircare products.

“My biggest career thing was with Estee Lauder,” he said. “I did that for 17 years.”

A health scare prompted Ender to change his focus.

“I realized that life is just too short not to do what you love doing. Brian talked me into opening a shop,” he said.

Seil had worked for Krasne’s as a designer, so it made sense to start out with home furnishings.

“There was a lot more home décor stuff when we started,” Ender said. “But we knew there was a market for Halloween stuff. Then we found out cards were a popular thing.”

When the Hallmark store closed, Ender and Seil began selling greeting cards.

“I love it when people come in and spend half an hour reading our cards and laughing out loud,” Ender said.

In addition to greeting cards, the Wise Olde Owl also has baptism and christening gifts available.

“When L & L Gifts closed, we started selling figurines and stuffed toys,” he said.

This year Ender and Seil started selling books.

“We have some New York Times bestsellers, young adult books, and a lot of children’s books,” Enders said.

Fremont author Julia Cook, who writes for kids facing various challenges, and Gris Grimly, a resident of West Point, also have works available at the Wise Olde Owl.

“We carry his Hocus Pocus series,” Ender said.

Grimly, a native Nebraskan, moved to Los Angeles to develop his career as a writer and illustrator then chose to return to his home state to raise his kids.

“He and his wife, Lynette, stopped into our shop one day and loved our Halloween stuff. Lynette turned to Gris and said, ‘You have to tell him what you do.’ We held a book signing here for him on October 1,” Ender said.

The film Hocus Pocus, based on Grimly’s books, premiered in September.

For the past 87 months, the Wise Olde Owl has been regarded by many as Halloween Headquarters, but the shop also boasts an impressive array of Christmas items.

“We carry the nativity figurines from House of Fontanini,” Ender said.

For more than a century, the figurines have been crafted in the village of Bagin di Locca, Italy. Each figurine includes a brief story explaining its significance in the Christmas story.

“For the past five years,” Ender said, “one customer has been coming in to buy one of these figurines for each of her nieces.” This is just one of the holiday traditions that have made running the giftshop such a source of joy for its owners.

In the lower level of the shop, Ender and Seil have what they call Land of a Thousand Gnomes. The inspiration behind this?

“They’re cute for starters,” Ender said. “They make people smile.”

He said the gnome craze seems to get bigger and bigger with each passing year.

And with each passing year, the owners of the Wise Olde Owl find more and more eclectic, fun, and quirky things to offer their customers.

Located at 516 N. Main Street, the giftshop is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays-Fridays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.