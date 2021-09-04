Eagle Distributing celebrating 20 years of business and family ownership

Eagle Distributing is celebrating its 20th year of business and family ownership.

The Fremont-based company, which distributes a portfolio of premium-branded beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic products, and which serves as a full-service beverage consultant to its retailers, began on August 17, 2001, when founder and current CEO, Bruce Nelsen, purchased Standard Distributing in Fremont after spending 20 years with Anheuser-Busch.

The company later expanded its operations by acquiring Norfolk Beverage and Quench Fine Wines in 2012 and Grand Island-based H&H Distributing in 2015. Today, Eagle Distributing operates Nebraska’s largest beverage distribution territory at over 62,000 square miles in the central, south-central, and northeastern parts of the state.

“When I look back on the past 20 years, I think about how far we’ve come. From starting the business with only 25 employees and now having nearly 150 employees and five different locations, this is such a tremendous milestone,” Nelsen said. “The keys to our success and longevity have been hiring great people, taking risks, and striving for continuous change. These keys have allowed us to grow and provide the best overall service to our customers.”