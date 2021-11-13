Eagle Distributing provides emergency drinking water to volunteer fire departments

Eagle Distributing and Anheuser-Busch provided nearly 5,000 cans of emergency drinking water to the volunteer fire departments in Neligh and Clarkson for their firefighters to consume when responding to wildfires or other emergencies.

“Eagle Distributing is proud to partner with Anheuser-Busch and the National Volunteer Fire Council to provide drinking water to firefighters and first responders in our distribution territory as they assist in wildfire relief efforts and respond to other emergencies,” said, Bruce Nelsen, CEO, Eagle Distributing, Fremont. “This donation will help keep our local heroes properly hydrated so they can be at their best when they are needed the most.”

The water will be sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Fort Collins, Colorado, which periodically pauses beer production to can drinking water and be ready to help communities in times of disaster.

Anheuser-Busch has a longstanding tradition of providing emergency drinking water and supplies for disaster relief efforts in partnership with the American Red Cross – dating back to 1906. Since 1988, Anheuser-Busch and their wholesaler partners have provided nearly 83 million cans of water to U.S. communities affected by natural disasters and other crises nationwide.

Through their partnership with the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC), the national association serving volunteer fire departments, Anheuser-Busch expanded their emergency drinking water program in 2019 to provide critical hydration to the volunteer firefighters who are protecting their communities when they need it most. To date, the program has donated over 1.6 million cans of water to volunteer fire departments across the county to help firefighters stay hydrated and healthy when responding to wildfires and large incidents.

More information can be found at www.nvfc.org/water.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.