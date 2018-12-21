Eakes Office Solutions has been named a 2018 Elite Dealer by ENX Magazine, an industry magazine for technology and document imaging.
Based on customer feedback surveys, Eakes scores high in customer satisfaction. Eakes also implemented an Accelerated Service Response Time program for its technical service team, which focuses on superior customer care through faster communication when a customer is in need. Internally, Eakes launched a relationship-building program called the Eakes Experience to drive employee engagement to a higher level. Examples include interactive games, video training, anniversary and birthday celebrations, and the Friday Afternoon Club – an employee gathering at the end of the work week to wind down with food and beverages.
Eakes has been named an Elite Dealer in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.