Eakes Office Solutions adds Spartan Chemical line

Eakes Office Solutions has announced the addition of Spartan Chemical Company to its line of cleaning and disinfecting solutions. For 65 years, Spartan has prided itself on offering end-to-end cleaning solutions for all cleaning needs.
Eakes offers professional-level cleaners and chemicals, and can provide businesses with dispensers for towels, tissues, soap, and hand sanitizer. In addition to cleaning products, Eakes also offers a full line of cleaning equipment including auto scrubbers, floor machines, burnishers, extractors and vacuums, and is an authorized service dealer for cleaning equipment throughout their market.
Fremont’s Eakes location is at 2630 N. Yager Rd.