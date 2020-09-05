Eakes Office Solutions celebrates 75th anniversary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Eakes Office Solutions, a provider of business products and solutions, is celebrating their 75th anniversary this year. Founded in 1945 by Howard Eakes, the company has grown from two employees in Grand Island, Nebraska, to over 250 employees spanning 13 locations across Nebraska.

Originally named Office Equipment Company, Eakes started as a Remington Rand adding machine and typewriter servicing business. As Eakes continued to grow, so did their business offerings. The company added filing systems and office supplies in 1952, copiers and printers in the late 1970s, furniture and design services in 1998, commercial janitorial products and equipment in 2017, and a software and technology services division in 2019. Eakes Office Solutions continues to grow their services to better support their customers in every aspect of their business.

“Howard Eakes started our company 75 years ago on the premise of hard work, dedication, and great customer service. To this day, Eakes employees embrace these values to provide the highest level of care that our customers desire.” said Mark Miller, Eakes President and CEO. “I am fortunate to have worked alongside Howard’s sons, Ron and Dan, for nearly three decades to help carry forward these values, ensuring our future is full of promise for satisfied customers and fulfilled employees.”

Eakes employs over 250 people in the 13 locations – Beatrice, Columbus, Fremont, Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, Lincoln, McCook, Norfolk, North Platte, Omaha, Sioux City and York.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0