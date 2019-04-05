Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation recently recognized Eakes Office Solutions as a Hyakuman Kai Elite Dealer.
Sharp awards Hyakuman Kai Elite status to exceptional dealers that have achieved $5 million plus in sales during the past year. Eakes is among a select group of dealers recognized by Sharp from the hundreds of dealers that sell Sharp’s advanced business products and solutions in the U.S.
Eakes Office Solutions has been awarded Hyakuman Kai Elite Dealer status 12 times in the past 13 years and is a top-5 Sharp dealer in the nation.