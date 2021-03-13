EleMETAL Fabrication and Machine moves to larger facility in west Fremont

From the designing to the engineering, Andrew Stamp said EleMETAL Fabrication and Machine had everything ready for its expansion.
“We were getting pretty close basically to pulling the trigger to start the addition, and another building all of a sudden came on the market,” he said. “So we real quick looked at it and realized that it would be a really nice fit for us.”
Instead of expanding its current building, EleMETAL purchased a new facility at 2263 Business Park Drive, which it moved into on Thursday.
Starting as Pete’s Custom Metal in 1964, the business was stationed at 1400 Railroad St.. up until now.
“Pete [Dahlhauser’s] great-grandsons are actually my business partners, so it’s still in the family,” Stamp said.
Stamp first joined the company in 2015 as a general manager before purchasing it with his partners in 2019. After his hiring, he helped rebrand the business by renaming it to EleMETAL.
“It was just kind of modernize and kind of move away a little bit from the mom-and-pop feel as we started to move toward our current focus, which is serving the food manufacturing industry,” Stamp said.
EleMETAL has a full machine shop and full custom fabrication shop that it uses to design what its customers request.
“With some of our big customers, the food manufacturing plants, we build a lot of custom stainless steel, food grade equipment, and we also make replacement parts for their machinery,” he said. “Those are probably our two biggest areas of work.”
Although plans were made to expand the previous building, Stamp said the new building was more attractive due to its location in west Fremont and better truck access.
“So we decided to put the addition project on hold and work toward getting this new property purchased,” he said. “And even with COVID and everything hitting, we were able to get it done.”
Last December, demolition and remodeling began on the new facility, which included turning the showroom and parts room into offices and machine shop areas, as well as adding a new electrical service and cranes.
“We purchased some new additional equipment, and pretty much went through the whole building, it’s all LED lighting,” Stamp said. “We updated everything and turned it into a real nice facility.”
Along with a bigger size, the new facility also provides enough ceiling height to add hoists and cranes, something Stamp said was missing in the old building.
“That just makes working with heavier material easier and safer,” he said “So that’s probably one of the biggest things that our other building was lacking other than just square footage.”
Since the building’s opening on Thursday, Stamp said the staff members have been working to get the facility arranged and organized as they prepare to start production.
“In this building, we have it set up a little more efficiently, and guys have room to work without being in the way of the guy next to them,” he said. “So I think everybody’s excited to finally have a nicer and bigger work area so that everybody can work efficiently.”
As EleMETAL also sells raw materials, Stamp said he’s hoping to focus on that aspect more in the new building. The new facility also allowed the business to hire another outside salesman in anticipation of its opening.
“We’ve got a lot of great customers in the area that we were in a position of not being able to keep up with the demand,” he said. “And so the goal of the new building was basically to add more capacity so that we could keep up with our customers’ demands and keep our lead times down, which is one of our selling points, is being real responsive with short lead times.”
Stamp said EleMETAL is planning a public ribbon-cutting event with the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce.
“That will probably be in maybe late April, early May once we get the date set,” he said. “So we’re excited to spread the word to Fremont and have everybody come check us out.”
With EleMETAL’s customers, Stamp said they’ve been “surprised and amazed” walking into the new facility.
“It’s a night-and-day difference,” he said. “We’re fortunate that our customers in Fremont and Omaha and the surrounding areas have treated us well, and we’re fortunate to be busy and growing.”