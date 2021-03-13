EleMETAL Fabrication and Machine moves to larger facility in west Fremont

Since the building’s opening on Thursday, Stamp said the staff members have been working to get the facility arranged and organized as they prepare to start production.

“In this building, we have it set up a little more efficiently, and guys have room to work without being in the way of the guy next to them,” he said. “So I think everybody’s excited to finally have a nicer and bigger work area so that everybody can work efficiently.”

As EleMETAL also sells raw materials, Stamp said he’s hoping to focus on that aspect more in the new building. The new facility also allowed the business to hire another outside salesman in anticipation of its opening.

“We’ve got a lot of great customers in the area that we were in a position of not being able to keep up with the demand,” he said. “And so the goal of the new building was basically to add more capacity so that we could keep up with our customers’ demands and keep our lead times down, which is one of our selling points, is being real responsive with short lead times.”

Stamp said EleMETAL is planning a public ribbon-cutting event with the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce.