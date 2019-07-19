Essential Personnel, a staffing agency in Nebraska, recently announced today that it has won ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Client Award for providing superior service to its clients.
Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Client winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients.
Focused on helping companies find the right people for their job openings, Essential Personnel received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 64.9% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 35%. Less than 2% of all staffing agencies in the United States and Canada have earned the Best of Staffing Award for service excellence.
Essential Personnel has staffing and temp agencies located in Fremont, Columbus, Grand Island, Kearney and Norfolk.