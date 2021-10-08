Events offered by Hy-Vee to focus on gluten-free lifestyles

Throughout the month of October, Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians will host free events focused on gluten-free lifestyles through a variety of programming. Free events will include virtual cooking classes and store tours, as well as an in-person, gluten-free health fair at select store locations.

An in-person, gluten-free health fair will be held at more than 100 Hy-Vee locations throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state region, offering customers a chance to learn more about gluten-free products and health services. Customers can enjoy samples and coupons from sponsors from noon to 2 p.m. on Oct. 16. Omaha locations hosting health fairs include the Hy-Vee stores at 17810 Welch Plaza, 3410 N. 156 St., and 1000 S. 178th St.

In this 30-minute virtual cooking class, Hy-Vee dietitians will show customers how to create an easy charcuterie board with gluten-free and dairy-free products. Customers will also learn how to enjoy autumn flavors with a fall pumpkin dip. Classes will be offered in English and Spanish, and are $5.

Hy-Vee dietitians will guide customers on a virtual store tour to learn the basics of gluten-free eating, including how to avoid nutrient gaps. Dietitians will also offer shopping tips and product recommendations to help add nutrition to every shopping cart. Tours are available in English and Spanish.

To learn more about Hy-Vee’s virtual dietitian events, search for your location at https://www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/default.aspx. The tours and classes listed above will be offered throughout the month of October.

