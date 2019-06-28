Athletico Physical Therapy partnered with Excel Physical Therapy in late 2017 with the goal of offering a higher level of service to patients. As part of the progression of this partnership, Excel Physical Therapy’s Founder Mike Berlin, PT, has announced the re-branding of the Excel Physical Therapy clinics throughout the state of Nebraska and Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Athletico Physical Therapy.
The Athletico Physical Therapy name and signage are appearing throughout Omaha and surrounding areas.
“We are excited about where we are today and where we are headed with Athletico as our partner,” said Berlin, PT, founder and owner of Excel Physical Therapy, and now regional manager of Athletico Nebraska. “Excel has operated in the Nebraska market since 1988 and has 16 clinics in Omaha, Fremont, Columbus, Grand Island, Lincoln and Council Bluffs, Iowa. Now that Excel has fully rebranded clinics, Athletico has over 475 locations in 12 states.”
Excel first opened in Fremont in 1998. Chris Wormuth, DPT, OCS, has been the facility manager of the Fremont clinic since 2010 with staff members, Jamie Crowe, DPT, ATC, Tyler Sarringar, DPT, ATC, office coordinator Tabie Yee-Fong and rehab aides Jim Cope and Wyatt Kipp.
Athletico is growing in Nebraska and will open its 16th location in Elkhorn this month. To learn more about Athletico locations and services, including free injury assessments and virtual assessments for any injuries, aches or pains, visit athletico.com/Nebraska.