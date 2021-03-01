Fabrication business moving to new Fremont location

EleMETAL Fabrication + Machine will be closed March 3-10 to move into its new location. It will reopen on March 11 at its new location, 2263 Business Park Dr., in Fremont.

After starting as Pete’s Custom Metal in its current location in 1964, the owners rebranded the company to EleMETAL Fabrication + Machine in 2016.

As the business continued to evolve and grow, it pushed its current facility to the max. When the opportunity arose to purchase the former Platte Valley Equipment facility, the owners realized it would be a great fit with plenty of land and space.

