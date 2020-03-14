Facilities receive recognition for quality care

Nye Legacy and Nye Pointe Health and Rehab in Fremont were recognized by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for its achievements in the quality of care they provide.

As Bronze Award Quality campuses, Nye Legacy and Nye Pointe accomplished three of four national goals in areas including: hospitalizations, customer satisfaction, reduction of antipsychotic medications and functional outcomes.

AHCA/NCAL recognized long term care providers for their achievements through its Quality Initiative Recognition Program, which honors member facilities for their individual work in achieving AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative goals.

Nye Legacy and Nye Pointe Health and Rehab along with other achievers from across the country, were honored at AHCA/ NCAL’s upcoming Quality Summit in Grapevine, Texas, on March 10.

Russ Peterson and his wife Jennifer founded Nye Health Services in 1989 on the philosophy that older adults deserve services that recognize the individual and are tailored to their unique needs.

For more information on Nye Pointe and Nye Legacy’s skilled nursing services, call Debi Filter RN, director of clinical transitions at 402-720-6565. To learn more about Nye Health Services and each of their local campuses, visit www.nyehealthservices.com.

