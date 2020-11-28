Family Video asking for community support with COVID-19 pandemic

As the last major movie rental chain in the United States, Family Video was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, Fremont Store Manager Grant Campbell said.
“I see ourselves lasting, but a lot of things have to go well,” he said. “And we’re seeing that come out right now, so we’re really excited for the new few months to see where we’re at in going forward.”
Family Video, located at 1533 N. Bell St., was impacted by the pandemic in a number of ways, Campbell said.
“First and foremost, it was just the scare within the community and a lot of people were wanting to stay home and not get out as much,” he said. “But on a second level, because we’re a little bit beholden to the movie industry, it almost put a complete halt into the movie industry, which sent waves all the way down to us.”
With movie theaters closing in February and early March, Campbell said the DVDs for those films slowed down three months later.
“So we got a little bit of those, but when those last few movies came out, it was a struggle every week,” he said. “We’d see the list of new movies coming out and we were like, ‘Oh man, not a lot.’”
But with “Mulan” debuting online on Disney+ and “Unhinged” opening as the first wide theatrical release in months last August, Campbell said Family Video has started to see some new releases come through its doors.
Along with its content, Campbell said Family Video has had to change its procedures to keep its customers and employees safe as movies come in and out of its doors.
Every 30 minutes, Campbell said the store wipes down commonly touched items, such as door handles, credit card machines, the front and back counters and keyboards.
“Not only that, every movie that comes back into the store gets sanitized before it’s put back on the shelf, and then every couple days, we go through and we sanitize the entire store,” he said. “So we’re putting a lot of effort behind the scenes to really make sure customers are safe.”
Additionally, Fremont Video also offers a curbside service in which customers can call ahead, request a movie and have it handed to them from their car outside.
“I haven’t really seen a lot of that being used here in Fremont, but it’s mostly because a lot of people don’t know we do it,” Campbell said. “But we’re willing to do that. It’s just an extra step for the employee, and we don’t mind that, just to ensure the safety of our customers.”
Earlier this month, Family Video launched a promotional campaign with #SaveTheVideoStore, which has gained support from director Kevin Smith.
“We’re just asking people out in the community, maybe come in and rent one item a month or something like that,” Campbell said. “If they tell a friend, and they tell two friends and stuff like that, it’ll go a long way.”
With Family Video serving a niche interest in physical media, Campbell is still optimistic about the future of the store, but said it’ll take the community to help it out.
“Sometimes, people don’t think about it, they’re like, ‘I’ve got Netflix,’ and stuff like that,” he said. “But there’s something in the beauty of walking into a store and seeing all the movies on the shelf and just looking in front of you.”
