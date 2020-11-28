Family Video asking for community support with COVID-19 pandemic

As the last major movie rental chain in the United States, Family Video was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, Fremont Store Manager Grant Campbell said.

“I see ourselves lasting, but a lot of things have to go well,” he said. “And we’re seeing that come out right now, so we’re really excited for the new few months to see where we’re at in going forward.”

Family Video, located at 1533 N. Bell St., was impacted by the pandemic in a number of ways, Campbell said.

“First and foremost, it was just the scare within the community and a lot of people were wanting to stay home and not get out as much,” he said. “But on a second level, because we’re a little bit beholden to the movie industry, it almost put a complete halt into the movie industry, which sent waves all the way down to us.”

With movie theaters closing in February and early March, Campbell said the DVDs for those films slowed down three months later.

“So we got a little bit of those, but when those last few movies came out, it was a struggle every week,” he said. “We’d see the list of new movies coming out and we were like, ‘Oh man, not a lot.’”