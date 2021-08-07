Father-son owners of Papa Trucking celebrate 50 years in Fremont

“My dad was friends with some of the guys that were involved in Habitat at the beginning,” Dean Papa said. “And through that relationship, they just asked us to start digging their basements and doing the work for them.”

The relationship grew from there, and to this day, Papa Trucking has helped with every build Habitat has had.

“They get a lot of old houses that need to be demolished for the lot, so we do that for them, Dean Papa said. “And we dig basements, do the dirt work for them, grade the yards.”

In the late 1990s, Dick Papa retired, with Denny and Dean Papa taking over operations. He died in June 2020.

Dustin Papa, who had worked part time in high school, joined the company full time after graduating high school in 2003.

“I guess it’s just in your blood,” he said. “I don’t know what else I would do if I wasn’t down here.”

But in October 2015, Denny Papa died after a lengthy illness, leaving the business in his brother’s hands.

“That’s when it really changed for me,” Dean Papa said. “I had to take over his responsibilities, which was kind of running the show and getting everything taken care of and doing the office work.”