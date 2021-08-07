Father-son owners of Papa Trucking celebrate 50 years in Fremont

In operating Papa Trucking and Grading together for the last five years, Dean and Dustin Papa said they’ve upheld the family business’ legacy.
“We work very well together,” said Dean Papa, Dustin’s father. “There’s no headbutting, nobody has the bigger ego.”
This year, Papa Trucking, located at 900 S. Union St., is celebrating 50 years in the Fremont community. The company hauls sand and gravel and conducts site preparations, yard grading and demolitions.
The business was opened in August 1971 by Dean Papa’s father, Dick, who bought a dump truck to haul sand for Arps Red-E-Mix, a job the business has been working ever since.
“As things developed, he bought different equipment and just kind of grew it as it needed,” Dean Papa said. “But that’s where it all started.”
Dick Papa was helped by his other son, Denny, who graduated high school shortly after Papa Trucking was founded. Dean Papa started work with the business at age 14.
“For the first year, I wasn’t too active in it, but the next year, [Dick Papa] bought another dump truck and a tractor, and I started grading yards, new construction yards, newly built houses when I was 15,” he said. “And when I turned 16, I started driving.”
Additionally, Papa Trucking also started assisting the Fremont Family Habitat for Humanity.
“My dad was friends with some of the guys that were involved in Habitat at the beginning,” Dean Papa said. “And through that relationship, they just asked us to start digging their basements and doing the work for them.”
The relationship grew from there, and to this day, Papa Trucking has helped with every build Habitat has had.
“They get a lot of old houses that need to be demolished for the lot, so we do that for them, Dean Papa said. “And we dig basements, do the dirt work for them, grade the yards.”
In the late 1990s, Dick Papa retired, with Denny and Dean Papa taking over operations. He died in June 2020.
Dustin Papa, who had worked part time in high school, joined the company full time after graduating high school in 2003.
“I guess it’s just in your blood,” he said. “I don’t know what else I would do if I wasn’t down here.”
But in October 2015, Denny Papa died after a lengthy illness, leaving the business in his brother’s hands.
“That’s when it really changed for me,” Dean Papa said. “I had to take over his responsibilities, which was kind of running the show and getting everything taken care of and doing the office work.”
Dean Papa said he received help from his wife, Judy, on the payroll and his daughter, Jenna Anderson, on the bookwork.
“Through the years, I was out working and I had no interest in doing this office work,” he said. “And all of a sudden, it just got thrown in my lap and so I had to adjust.”
With Dustin Papa also running operations, Dean Papa said he received even more help from his family.
“He’s taking a lot of responsibilities that just share the load,” he said. “So it was a big thing.”
More recently, Papa Trucking joined a coalition of six other companies to stop a breach at the Fremont Rod and Gun Club after flooding in March 2019.
As to the business staying in operation for five decades, Dean Papa said Papa Trucking has been prompt on all of its services and made sure that the customer is left happy.
“I know when we need things, we like to have them done as soon as possible, and we try to do that, too,” he said. “We try to be fair and honest and we try to do a good job and give the people their money’s worth.”
On Aug. 1, Papa Trucking had a small celebration of the company’s 50th anniversary with friends, family and longtime customers and business associates.
“It was more to show our appreciation for helping us out,” Dean Papa said. “It really showed that we’re associated with great people.”
Although the company saw difficult times with the COVID-19 pandemic, Dustin Papa said he’s looking forward to what’s in store for Papa Trucking moving forward.
“Right now, it’s just one of those times that’s short-handed, but we can keep everybody happy and just keep plugging along and see what the future brings us,” he said.
With Papa Trucking’s success, Dean Papa said he is grateful for the company’s employees, which he said are quality over quantity.
“They help us out and they’re amazing, and I just can’t say enough good about them,” he said. “If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have the success that we have now, and it’s very much appreciated.”