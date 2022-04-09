FBI Omaha offers ways to protect yourself from cyber criminals

In 2021, cyber-crime victims across the nation lost $6.9 billion dollars. According to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) annual report, cyber-crime victims in Nebraska lost $19.7 million, victims in Iowa lost $33.8 million. The most money was lost to business email compromise scams, investment fraud, and romance and confidence schemes.

The FBI Omaha Field Office’s Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel wants to remind Nebraska and Iowa businesses and individuals of ways to protect themselves from cyber criminals.

“Our adversaries and criminal actors look to exploit gaps in our intelligence and information security networks,” Kowel said in a news release. “The FBI is committed to working with our federal counterparts, our foreign partners and private sector to close those gaps. The FBI Omaha cyber squad is working harder than ever to protect Nebraska and Iowa individuals and businesses from cyber-crime.”

Some ways to protect yourself and your online data include:

• Don’t click on anything in an unsolicited email or text message. Look up the company’s phone number on your own (don’t use the one a potential scammer provided) and call the company to ask if the request is legitimate.

• Carefully examine the email address, URL, and spelling used in any correspondence. Scammers use slight differences to trick your eye and gain your trust.

• Be careful what you download. Never open an email attachment from someone you don’t know and be wary of email attachments forwarded to you.

• Set up two-factor (or multi-factor) authentication on any account that allows it and never disable it.

• Verify payment and purchase requests in person if possible or by calling the person to make sure it is legitimate. You should verify any change in account number of payment procedures with the person making the request. Be especially wary if the requestor is pressing you to act quickly.

• Be careful with what information you share online or on social media. By openly sharing things like pet names, schools you attended, family members, and your birthday, you can give a scammer all the information they need to guess your password or answer your security questions.

If you or your business become the victim of a cyber-crime you can report it to www.ic3.gov.

