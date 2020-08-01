You have permission to edit this article.
Ferrell receives promotion at Westin Foods
Ferrell receives promotion at Westin Foods

Westin Foods, a private label, and branded food manufacturer with corporate headquarters located in Omaha, Nebraska, and production facilities in Fairbury, Nebraska, and Kearney, Missouri, has announced the promotion of Valerie Ferrell to Chief Financial Officer.

A graduate of Midland University, Ferrell has been with Westin Foods since 2007 where she began her career as Corporate Controller.

“Valerie is the perfect choice for the Chief Financial Officer position. Her long tenure with Westin, a deep understanding of our business, and exceptional leadership skills makes her an outstanding fit to lead our accounting and human resource teams as we continue to grow”, said Brad Poppen, President and Chief Officer.

