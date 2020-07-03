Firework stands in Fremont adjust to COVID-19 restrictions

As Fremonters stock up on fireworks, hot dogs and other necessities for the Fourth of July this Saturday, many firework stands are taking as many safety steps as they can in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every time someone uses the basket, we spray it down with disinfectant and let it sit in the sun for a couple minutes and make sure it’s all clean,” Andrew Burbach of Big Red Fireworks said. “We’re trying everything we can so we can keep the business and keep everyone healthy here in Fremont.”
Fremont has eight firework stands locations in operation this year, including:
- Bellino Fireworks at 860 E. 23rd St.
- Big Red Fireworks at 1660 E. 23rd St.
- Ka-Boomers at 2222 N. Broad St.
- Marv Kohler at 1869 E. 23rd St.
- Pyro Pro Fireworks at 300 W. 23rd St.
- The Shack at 1205 E. 23rd St.
- Wild Willy’s Fireworks at 3010 E. 23rd St.
- Yard Fogger at 2669 Old Highway 8
There are also several firework stands in Inglewood, including:
- Bellino Fireworks at 1715 Boulevard Ave.
- Ka-Boomers at 1104 S. Broad St.
- Wild Willy’s Fireworks at 1155 S. Broad St.
Madison Patyk is helping run the Ka-Boomers stand in the Dairy Queen parking lot. She also ran the stand last year to raise money for the Cedar Bluffs High School cheerleading team.
“Last year was a lot busier, and we didn’t have as many restrictions as this year,” Patyk said. “So it kind of affected us a little bit.”
Customers at Ka-Boomers are asked to wear masks while shopping at the stand.
“There’s not really a lot of restrictions, but there’s more than last year, as they can’t really touch a lot of the stuff that we give them,” Patyk said.
At Bellino Fireworks in the Fremont Mall parking lot, Wendy Miller said sales have been on track from last year.
“There might be a little bit more. I don’t know if that’s just because people are off and have more time and things like that, but we’ve seen a little bit more,” she said.
This is the first year working at Bellino’s for Miller, who has had experience working at stands. She said the location has had to make sure to provide hand sanitizer and wipes for people to use.
“We have the signs up and everything to follow social distancing guidelines and all those kinds of things right now,” Miller said. “So that’s been really different this year.”
With Big Red Fireworks, Burbach said surprisingly, the location has been slightly busier this year.
“So we’re keeping the shelves stocked and we’re making sure people get help and the things they need right away,” he said. “It was a real shock to us the first couple of days, where we thought they were going to be pretty slow, but it’s been pretty constant.” Since Big Red’s opening four years ago, Burbach has worked at the stand. The location was previously at the Trade ‘N’ Post parking lot before moving to the Ace Hardware and Garden Center lot last year.
To comply with social distancing, Big Red Fireworks has markings to allow customers to maintain 6-foot distancing while they shop. The stand’s shipping container of fireworks only allows for one-way traffic in and out, while its two registers have a plexiglass screen in front.
“We’ve got three hand sanitizers locations, one at each register and one in the shipping container with the fireworks,” Burbach said. “And if an employee has to go help a customer inside the container, we ask them to wear a mask.”
As Big Red Fireworks saw many more customers leading up to the Fourth of July last year, Burbach said he’s hoping that the holiday’s placement on a Saturday this year will help the location despite the pandemic.
“A lot of people I know have Friday off already, so they’re going to be out grabbing fireworks and getting their things so they can try to enjoy the Fourth,” he said. “The pandemic kind of put a halt around Easter and all those other holidays that took place between when it started until now, so hopefully we can all get out and enjoy it.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.