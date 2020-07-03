Firework stands in Fremont adjust to COVID-19 restrictions

“Last year was a lot busier, and we didn’t have as many restrictions as this year,” Patyk said. “So it kind of affected us a little bit.”

Customers at Ka-Boomers are asked to wear masks while shopping at the stand.

“There’s not really a lot of restrictions, but there’s more than last year, as they can’t really touch a lot of the stuff that we give them,” Patyk said.

At Bellino Fireworks in the Fremont Mall parking lot, Wendy Miller said sales have been on track from last year.

“There might be a little bit more. I don’t know if that’s just because people are off and have more time and things like that, but we’ve seen a little bit more,” she said.

This is the first year working at Bellino’s for Miller, who has had experience working at stands. She said the location has had to make sure to provide hand sanitizer and wipes for people to use.

“We have the signs up and everything to follow social distancing guidelines and all those kinds of things right now,” Miller said. “So that’s been really different this year.”

With Big Red Fireworks, Burbach said surprisingly, the location has been slightly busier this year.