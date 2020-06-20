First National Bank introduces new community strategy, 'Impact by FNBO'

When First National Bank of Omaha’s five-year community strategy, “First in the Community,” ended at the conclusion of 2019, it saw the bank reinvesting $85 million into its communities.
With the strategy over and the bank moving its branding to “FNBO,” Alec Gorynski, vice president of community development and corporate philanthropy, said they knew they needed to renew that commitment with “Impact by FNBO.”
“It has a new name, it’s a refreshed name and image, but the focus of the strategy remains the same, and it’s as it was under the prior iteration,” he said. “It’s having a vision of successful communities in all the places that we call home.”
Impact by FNBO, announced on Wednesday, is the bank’s new social responsibility strategy with both the community and its corporate side. The strategy will impact the bank’s communities in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.
“This, unlike the last strategy, which was five years in nature, this is evergreen,” Gorynski said. “This is our commitment to how we serve and support the social needs of our communities.”
The strategy has four main goals: to improve the availability of affordable housing and the vitality of dis-invested neighborhoods, to help entrepreneurs build new businesses and create jobs, to create pathways to economic prosperity for individuals and to positively impact the environment.
With First in the Community, launched in 2016, the bank was able to reach 100,000 employee volunteer hours and reach goals with affordable housing and helping individuals reach self-sufficiency.
But with that strategy, Gorynski said it believed that those community outcomes came from philanthropy and community investment. In Impact by FNBO, he said those outcomes are also attributed to more aspects of the bank.
“From a mortgage that helps a family buy their home to a small business loan that helps someone start and grow their small business, everything that we do all the time is producing community outcomes,” Gorynski said. “So the Impact by FNBO model still has the same visions, same goals and same community outcomes we want to see, but what we’re doing now is we’re incorporating and we’re recognizing all the ways in which we as a company contribute to those social and community outcomes.”
With Impact by FNBO, the strategy will support community partners, provide grants for affordable housing, provide financing loans and investments to low-income individuals and businesses, engage employees in volunteer work and purchase goods and services from local businesses.
“And then from an operation standpoint, we want to have a positive impact on the environment and reduce our carbon footprint,” Gorynski said. “So it moves from just a community investment strategy to an overall social responsibility model.”
Although the strategy is made of so many different topics, Gorynski said they all achieve the same outcome.
“We want people to be able to have affordable housing and we want to use housing as a means to develop entire neighborhoods and we want to see the creation of small businesses, and thereby the creation and the retention of jobs,” he said. “We recognize that we have all these tools that contribute to those outcomes, so that’s kind of the thread that connects all of those things.”
As the strategy continues, Gorynski said the bank will track the outcomes and the impacts of its activities, including its outputs, loans and dollars spent, before looking at what happened as a result.
“For example, because of loans that we’ve made, how many people were able to buy homes in low-income neighborhoods?” he said. “Or how many individuals were able to buy a home for the first time?”
The results of FNBO’s work will then be shared annually with its stakeholders, communities, employers and customers.
Gorynski said he believes Impact by FNBO will be able to show people the good that banking can produce.
“That’s what we’re trying to capture here, is that the spirit of banking has some really positive community outcomes,” he said, “and we’re really proud of that.”
More information on the strategy can be found at fnbo.com/community.
