First National Bank introduces new community strategy, 'Impact by FNBO'

Although the strategy is made of so many different topics, Gorynski said they all achieve the same outcome.

“We want people to be able to have affordable housing and we want to use housing as a means to develop entire neighborhoods and we want to see the creation of small businesses, and thereby the creation and the retention of jobs,” he said. “We recognize that we have all these tools that contribute to those outcomes, so that’s kind of the thread that connects all of those things.”

As the strategy continues, Gorynski said the bank will track the outcomes and the impacts of its activities, including its outputs, loans and dollars spent, before looking at what happened as a result.

“For example, because of loans that we’ve made, how many people were able to buy homes in low-income neighborhoods?” he said. “Or how many individuals were able to buy a home for the first time?”

The results of FNBO’s work will then be shared annually with its stakeholders, communities, employers and customers.

Gorynski said he believes Impact by FNBO will be able to show people the good that banking can produce.