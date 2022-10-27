 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
First responders can receive a free coffee on Oct. 28 at McDonald's

McDonald's logo

First responders can receive a free, medium size iced or hot coffee on Friday at McDonald’s restaurants across Nebraska.

Local owner-operators of McDonald’s Great Plains, including Nebraska, are offering the free coffee in honor of National First Responders.

The offer is valid for Emergency Medical Technicians, paramedics, firefighters and police officers with proof of ID. Offer valid at participating local McDonald’s all day on Oct. 28, no purchase necessary.

