First State Bank and Trust acquires Two Rivers Bank locations in Arlington, Blair

First State Bank and Trust will acquire Two Rivers Bank in Arlington and Blair by the end of the year, making them its fifth and sixth total full-service locations.
“Joining the First State family opens new doors for our loyal customers and employees,” Two Rivers President Randy Lock said in a press release. “First State is committed to furthering the care and attention our customers know and trust and we take pride in knowing that the core values, as well as community investment, will remain the same.”
First State Bank’s holding company, Fremont State Fremont Inc., made the announcement Wednesday that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Two Rivers.
“Two Rivers Bank has been dedicated to excellence in customer experience and we look forward to being part of the Blair and Arlington communities,” First State Bank President and CEO Chuck Johannsen said in the release. “Our two organizations have had a history of working together and we feel this joining of forces will be a great fit.”
Both locally owned banks have a long history in the community, with Two Rivers being established in 1890 with more than $148 million in assets and Frist State Bank in 1956 with more than $288 million.
Johannsen told the Fremont Tribune that conversations for the acquisition began about a year ago.
“We’ve always had a strong respect for one another as well as an excellent peer relationship,” he said. “The time was right for Two Rivers Bank to sell and they reached out to us.”
Jen Barrow, marketing officer for Two Rivers, said the two banks had always seen each other as a good fit.
“We have really complemented each other, and we’ve worked closely together too,” she said. “And so I think it’s kind of a natural progression for us to join forces.”
First State Bank plans to acquire Two Rivers in Q4 2021, pending regulatory approval.
“There shouldn’t be any hoops to jump through,” Barrow said. “We’re a strong, stable institution, so there won’t be any red flags. It should be a smooth process.”
Johannsen said the plan is for both banks to have business as usual and evaluate the best practices for them both to blend them together.
“Both banks have strongly rooted personal and business relationships with our customer bases that make up our respective communities and we intend for that to be the case for years to come,” he said.
Barrow said the transition will be a smooth one for customers as changes won’t just be made overnight.
“They’re still going to be able to come in and see the same faces, talk with the same people that they’ve talked with for years,” she said. “We’re not going anywhere, and it will be a gradual transition.”
Part of that smooth transition is also due to the two banks sharing a similar culture and community ties, Barrow said.
“We don’t have to give up our heritage by joining forces with First State Bank, because they’re also a locally owned and operated, independent community bank,” she said. “So we’ll get to remain that way, we’ll just have more opportunities, more products to offer, more services.”
By joining with Two Rivers, Johannsen said First State Bank will be able to do more with its resources.
“As we merge, we are also excited to be able to offer some new services to the Blair and Arlington area such as trust services, investment and financial planning services and business leasing,” he said. “In addition, our combined asset base allows us to increase our legal lending limit which is a huge win for some of our local businesses as they look to grow and expand.”
Even though a period like this has many unknowns, Barrow said representatives from First State Bank have been frequently visiting Two Rivers and working with them on the acquisition.
“It’s just an exciting time,” she said. “We hope our customers are excited about it, and we just are really looking forward to getting to know our new coworkers.”