First State Bank and Trust acquires Two Rivers Bank locations in Arlington, Blair

“We’ve always had a strong respect for one another as well as an excellent peer relationship,” he said. “The time was right for Two Rivers Bank to sell and they reached out to us.”

Jen Barrow, marketing officer for Two Rivers, said the two banks had always seen each other as a good fit.

“We have really complemented each other, and we’ve worked closely together too,” she said. “And so I think it’s kind of a natural progression for us to join forces.”

First State Bank plans to acquire Two Rivers in Q4 2021, pending regulatory approval.

“There shouldn’t be any hoops to jump through,” Barrow said. “We’re a strong, stable institution, so there won’t be any red flags. It should be a smooth process.”

Johannsen said the plan is for both banks to have business as usual and evaluate the best practices for them both to blend them together.

“Both banks have strongly rooted personal and business relationships with our customer bases that make up our respective communities and we intend for that to be the case for years to come,” he said.

Barrow said the transition will be a smooth one for customers as changes won’t just be made overnight.