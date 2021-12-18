First-time business owner excited to groom dogs at Paws on Fourth in Fremont

Ever since she started working with grooming dogs, Jordyn Voecks said she has always taken her time.

"Grooming is not a process that should be rushed," she said. "For a lot of dogs it can be a scary experience, and it's our job as groomers to help show them that it doesn't have to be."

On Monday, Voecks opened Paws on Fourth, a dog-grooming salon at 225 W. Fourth St. in Fremont. The launch was a soft opening, with a grand opening set for Jan. 3, 2022.

A first-time business owner, Voecks was born and raised in Fremont. During high school, she did office work at Gene Steffy Auto Group.

"After high school, I took some classes at Metro for accounting and then switched to criminal justice, but I never felt very passionate about the things I was studying," she said.

Voecks also continued work at Gene Steffy and took another position at Keene Memorial Library.

"While I enjoyed my time at both places, they just didn't leave me feeling fulfilled at the end of the day," she said.

However, Voecks said she soon realized her passion for working with animals, as she grew up around dogs in her family her entire life.

"I've always had a strong bond with dogs specifically, so when I saw an opening at Petco in Omaha for an apprentice dog groomer, I decided to take the leap," she said.

Starting at Petco in 2017, Voecks said she enjoyed the work, which she said was difficult and contained much to learn.

"I had found something I truly loved, and I started building my own clientele of people who specifically requested me to groom their dogs," she said.

But after a couple of years, Voecks said the reality of grooming in the corporate world was taking a toll on her, as she didn't want to focus on quantity over quality.

"I started to feel like I didn't enjoy going to work anymore," she said. "Still, I had a very strong loyalty to my clients, but I decided I would start saving and made it a goal to open my own salon."

In early 2021, Voecks started looking for buildings to rent, but didn't have much luck at first.

"The cost was always too much and landlords didn't want a dog grooming salon on their property," she said. "I assumed I wasn't going to find a place and that I would just continue working for someone else."

However, at the end of May, Voecks said she came across a landlord who was willing to take a chance on her and her business.

"The price was perfect and he was willing to let me do what I wanted with the space," she said. "Him taking a chance on me changed my life."

After signing the lease in June, Voecks started work on remodeling the building with help from family and friends.

"With the exception of the electrical and plumbing, we did all of the work ourselves, so that helped keep the costs down a little," she said.

As the building was an old call center, desks, cupboards and carpet were torn out. Voecks added ceramic flooring and new paint to the building, as well as a floor tub for larger dogs and a standard grooming tub for smaller ones.

"The experience has been amazing; getting to personalize everything just how I want it and turning this dream of mine into reality has been so much fun," she said. "Even though there have been some bumps, a lot of sweat and a few tears along the way, I wouldn't trade it for anything."

With its soft opening earlier this week, Voecks and Makenna Gemar are providing full service baths, full service grooms, nail trims and buffing, teeth brushing and shed-less treatments.

Paws on Fourth's current hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with walk-in nail trims from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The salon will be closed on Dec. 24 until its grand opening.

Voecks said Paws on Fourth is something the community has needed to avoid having to leave town to get their dogs groomed.

"I think people like being able to stay close to home and also like the idea of supporting a small business in town," she said. "It's more personable."

Additionally, Voecks said she's noticed that the dogs aren't as stressed as they would be in a large corporate setting.

"We get to spend more time with the dogs we groom. They are in a clean and comfortable environment and they get to run around the shop after their groom, which makes them feel more at home," she said. "I've only been open for a week, but the feedback from clients has been extremely positive."

Voecks said she was excited for the future after Paws on Fourth's grand opening next month and couldn't wait to meet new clients — and their humans.

"Every dog and every haircut is different, so I have a new challenge everyday, which I love," she said. "I hope to be here for a very long time."

With Paws on Fourth finally open, Voecks thanked the community and everyone who had a hand in making the salon possible for their "overwhelming support."

"This experience has taught me that hard work, determination, and a positive attitude can go a very long way," she said. "It sounds cliché, but never give up on your dream."

