Five-0-Five Brewing Company now set to open block away from 505 Building

Having kept the “505” branding in the name, Morrow said he and Gesell knew they wanted to keep Five-0-Five close to the original building.

“Our goal was always to be downtown, and that’s one of the reasons why we didn’t move out to a Quonset hut north of town,” he said. “There’s tons of spaces we looked at, but we always wanted to be part of downtown.”

Construction inside the new building started in late March and is about 50% done, with the brewing vats now inside, Morrow said.

“The focus is obviously on the back side of that, the brewery itself, getting that completed, because we’re going to need a lot of time to make the beer before we open,” he said. “So they’re trying to complete the brewhouse in the cellar first and then they’re going to move toward the front of the house and get that complete.”

Five-0-Five currently doesn’t have a completion date, but Morrow hopes for it to be open around mid-September. When done, he said the brewery will have 10 draft handles and various kinds of beer on tap.