Flags sold at McDonald's restaurants to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities

McDonald’s restaurants across Nebraska in the Great Plains Business Unit, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) in Omaha, and Huskers are partnering once again to amplify “Big Red Friday,” benefitting RMHC in Omaha.

On Friday, Aug. 26, Big Red Friday flags will be sold for $5 at more than 70 McDonald’s restaurants across Husker Nation between 6-9 a.m., or while supplies last.

Proceeds from Big Red Friday have raised more than $130,000 for RMHC in Omaha since the fundraiser started five years ago.

Every flag sold on Big Red Friday will directly benefit RMHC in Omaha, which serves families across the state and beyond. Every dollar raised will stay in Nebraska.

The McDonald’s Great Plains Business Unit is composed of local owner-operators for more than 200 McDonald’s restaurants in Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas.